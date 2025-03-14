The Denver Nuggets will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at Ball Arena. Aaron Gordon is questionable on the team's injury report due to right calf injury management and a left ankle sprain.

Here's everything we know about Gordon's injuries and playing status vs. the Lakers.

Aaron Gordon injury status vs. Lakers

Gordon exited midway through the first quarter of Sunday's 127-103 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder due to right calf tightness. He missed Denver's last two games due to the ailment. The Nuggets starting power forward missed nearly a month earlier this season after straining his right calf on Nov. 4.

A questionable tag indicates Denver is still managing his injury, although he'll have a chance to suit up vs. the Lakers.

Gordon has continued to be a critical piece alongside Nikola Jokic in the Nuggets' frontcourt this season. The 29-year-old has averaged 13.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists on 52/44/79 shooting splits. However, he's struggled to stay on the floor, appearing in 38 of 66 games.

Friday's Lakers matchup will be crucial for playoff seeding. Denver holds a one-game lead on Los Angeles for third place in the Western Conference standings. Michael Malone's squad is tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for the second seed but does not hold the tiebreaker.

The Lakers will be on the second night of a back-to-back following Thursday's 126-106 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. JJ Redick's squad has dropped its last two games after losing LeBron James to a groin strain.

So, regarding whether Aaron Gordon is playing tonight vs. the Lakers, the Nuggets should cautiously approach the forward's current injury given his previous absences. However, a win over Los Angeles would go a long way toward securing Denver's position atop the Western Conference playoff bracket.

Nuggets injury report

Trey Alexander: Out – G League – Two-Way

Christian Braun: Probable – Left Foot; Inflammation

Aaron Gordon: Questionable – Right Calf; Injury Management/Left Ankle Sprain

DaRon Holmes II: Out – Right Achilles Tendon; Repair

Nikola Jokic: Probable – Right Elbow; Contusion/Left Ankle Impingement

Spencer Jones: Out – G League – Two-Way

Jamal Murray: Probable – Left Knee; Inflammation

Zeke Nnaji: Probable – Left Ankle; Sprain

Julian Strawther: Out – Left Knee; Sprain

Lakers injury report

(Not yet submitted)