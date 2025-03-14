ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Lakers will continue their road trip with a showdown with the Denver Nuggets. It will be a possible playoff preview at Ball Arena as we continue our NBA odds series while making a Lakers-Nuggets prediction and pick.

The Lakers lead the head-to-head series 114-80. Yet, the Nuggets are 6-4 over the past 10 regular-season games against the Lakers, including 3-2 in five games at Ball Arena. The Nuggets beat the Lakers 127-102 in Los Angeles on November 23, 2024, before the Lakers returned the favor 123-100 on February 22, 2025.

Here are the Lakers-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Nuggets Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +14 (-110)

Moneyline: +610

Denver Nuggets: -14 (-110)

Moneyline: -900

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

TV: NBA TV, Sports-Net LA and ALT

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

LeBron James is out and will not play in this game. Therefore, others must step up. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves will have all eyes on them. Since Reaves has struggled to shoot the rock since he returned, he must pick himself up and find his shot to relieve any pressure off Doncic. Meanwhile, Rui Hachimura is also out, and that could cause some issues.

When the Lakers last faced the Nuggets, James scored 25 points, while Hachimura scored 21. Likewise, Reaves scored 23. Doncic scored 32 points in his first game with the Nuggets as a Lakers player. Thus, Doncic and Reaves will be the first options to try and counteract the Nuggets.

The Lakers also likely will insert rookie Dalton Knecht into the lineup. Ultimately, the rookie did well in the role earlier this week and will look to replicate his efforts. Jordan Goodwin will also get a chance to make is mark. Also, Dorian Finney-Smith will make an impact if he can suit up. The Lakers also need Gabe Vincent to keep hot from beyond the arc, as he went 6 for 9 from the three-point line earlier this week.

Of course, while the Lakers live and die by the three-point shot, they also must find some space and not let teams run all over them. The problem happens when they miss shots, which allows teams like the Nuggets to run back up the court against them. Also, they must stop their longtime nemesis, Nikola Jokic.

The Lakers will cover the spread if Doncic and Reaves can have big games and their bench can sustain the momentum. Then, they must play well on defense and not let Jokic dominate them.

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Jokic is again in the MVP consideration and has continued dominating the conversation. But things did not go so well last time around against the Lakers. Uncharacteristically, it was not the best game for Jokic despite technically getting a triple-double.

It all started with a bad first quarter. Unfortunately, the poor start did not help them at all. It all got worse in the fourth quarter, as they stumbled completely, letting the Lakers run away with it. Jokic finished with 12 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists while shooting 2 for 7 from the floor.

Aaron Gordon was the leader on the floor, scoring 24 points while shooting 9 for 15 from the floor. Meanwhile, Jamal Murray had 19 points while shooting 6 for 13, including 6 for 11 from the three-point line. Michael Porter Jr. had 13 points and eight rebounds while shooting 5 for 14 from the floor. However, Russell Westbrook was the only spark off the bench, scoring 17 points. The rest of the bench struggled to do much of anything.

The Nuggets will cover the spread if Jokic can dominate the paint and take advantage of the Lakers' weakness in the middle. Then, they must clamp down on defense and not let the Lakers hit their shots from beyond the arc.

Final Lakers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

The Lakers are 35-28-1 against the spread after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks last night, while the Nuggets are 32-33-1. Additionally, the Lakers are 11-11 against the spread on the road, while the Nuggets are 16-15-1. The Lakers are 24-15 against the spread when facing the Western Conference, while the Nuggets are 21-18-1 against the spread when facing the West. Significantly, the Lakers are 5-3 against the spread when not having any rest.

The Lakers are a great team. However, playing without James was a struggle on Monday, and this will be the second of a back-to-back. I think it will hurt them on Friday. Also, both games have been blowouts so far. I expect this one to also be one as the Nuggets feast on the absence of James and overpower the Lakers. Expect the Nuggets to cover the spread at home as they easily rout the Lakers.

Final Lakers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets: -14 (-110)