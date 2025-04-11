The Denver Nuggets will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night at Ball Arena. Jamal Murray is doubtful on the team's injury report due to right hamstring inflammation.

Here's everything we know about Murray's injury and playing status vs. the Grizzlies.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Jamal Murray injury status vs. Grizzlies

Murray has missed the Nuggets' previous six games due to his hamstring injury. Before his firing, head coach Michael Malone called Murray's injury “a weird one” on Sunday and said Denver hopes to have him back for the playoffs. A doubtful tag for Friday's matchup indicates the star guard still has hurdles to clear and is unlikely to suit up vs. the Grizzlies.

Murray had rebounded from a rough start with an All-Star caliber stretch before his injury. He averaged 24.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists on 51/42/93 shooting splits over his last 33 appearances. However, the Nuggets have been in disarray amid injury struggles and internal dysfunction.

Denver has posted an 11-13 record over its last 24 games, ranking 14th in offense, 23rd in defense and 21st in net rating (-1.7).

Friday's game will be pivotal for playoff seeding. The Nuggets hold the same record as the Los Angeles Clippers (48-32) but sit in fourth place due to a tiebreaker. Both teams are one game ahead of the Golden State Warriors, Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves.

A win would put Denver in a great position to secure the West's fourth seed. The Nuggets will close the season on Sunday against the Houston Rockets, who have little to play for with their playoff seeding solidified.

The Grizzlies have won three of their last four games entering Friday's matchup following a 2-8 stretch. They will be on the second night of a back-to-back vs. Denver after Thursday's 141-125 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

So, regarding whether Jamal Murray is playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies, the Nuggets star appears to be dealing with a significant injury amid his extended absence. While he seems unlikely to suit up, his status will gain clarity closer to the game's 9 PM EST tipoff.

Nuggets injury report

DaRon Holmes II: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Achilles Tendon; Repair

Jamal Murray: Doubtful – Injury/Illness – Right Hamstring; Inflammation

Grizzlies injury report

(Not Yet Submitted)