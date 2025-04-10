ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for Friday's NBA slate as we head to the Western Conference for the final games of the season. The Memphis Grizzlies will visit the Denver Nuggets with their season series tied at 1-1. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Nuggets prediction and pick.

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently sixth in the Western Conference, holding onto the final playoff position by just a half-game over the Golden State Warriors. They'll face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, then the Nuggets, and finally the Dallas Mavericks as they look to avoid the play-in tournament.

The Denver Nuggets are currently fourth in the Western Conference, tied with the Los Angeles Clippers in the five spot. Most recently beating the Sacramento Kings 124-116, their final two games against Memphis and Houston will prove to be crucial for them avoid the play-in tournament as well.

Here are the Grizzlies-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Nuggets Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +7 (-110)

Moneyline: +235

Denver Nuggets: -7 (-110)

Moneyline: -190

Over: 240 (-110)

Under: 240 (-110)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Nuggets

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports South, Altitude Sports Net, NBA League Pass

Why the Grizzlies Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Memphis Grizzlies are trying to fend the Golden State Warriors off and they can even tie the Denver Nuggets if they manage to beat Minnesota and Denver in this game. They're currently riding a three-game winning streak that's seen Ja Morant lead them in scoring on two occasions with Desmond Bane chiming in with 38 points in their win over the Pistons. Zach Edey has arrived as a massive upgrade for this team, serving as both their leading rebounder and enforcer when things start to get chippy. DPOY Jaren Jackson Jr. is also contributing from the low-block and the Grizzlies look like a tough team to bang against in the paint.

Expand Tweet



Their biggest improvements have come on the defensive end behind the size of their front court as they're no longer a team that looks to out-run their opponents. The Memphis Grizzlies will stand tall in the paint and offer plenty resistance to the inside scoring of Nikola Jokic. They're also a very physical, scrappy bunch, so they're bound to cause some frustration for the Nuggets' offense. The Grizzlies have gone an impressive 21-18 ATS on the road this season as well.

Why the Nuggets Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Denver Nuggets are still trying to pick up the pieces following the sudden firing of head coach Michael Malone, but with just two games remaining on their schedule and a tight race in the Western Conference, they'll need to push forward behind their MVP candidate who many believe is the best basketball player alive today. They did just that in rallying around interim coach David Adelman, but Adelman credited his team for rallying around each other and figuring things out as the game went on.

Expand Tweet



After a slow start to the game, Nikola Jokic managed his 33rd triple-double of the season, already putting him in all-time elite company amongst the best big men in NBA history. Michael Porter Jr. was also extremely active during the win with 21 points and five rebounds, while Christian Braun led the team with 25 points. Braun has been a massive spark plug for them with his athletic finishes around the rim, so expect him to have another big part of their postseason success this time around.

Final Grizzlies-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

This will be another exciting meeting between these two teams despite both of their previous games were decided by double digits. The Memphis Grizzlies are playing tremendous defense at the moment and there's no one who can guard Ja Morant when he's playing the way he has been as of late. With their big men in the paint, the Memphis Grizzlies do a great job in containing Nikola Jokic through crucial points of the game. However, if he continues his recent play, there's nothing that will be able to stop him from another triple double.

While the Memphis Grizzlies are in the tighter spot in the standings, I think this Denver Nuggets team really rallied around each other following their head coaching change. Role players continue to step up on both sides of the ball and I think this Nuggets team is a true collective effort around Jokic. While the Nuggets find the win in this one, we'll roll with the Memphis Grizzlies to keep it close and cover the spread.

Final Grizzlies-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies +7 (-110); UNDER 240 (-110)