The Denver Nuggets visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. Nuggets star Jamal Murray appeared on the team’s injury report, and was listed as questionable as per the NBA’s official injury report. Murray is dealing with multiple injury issues. Here is everything we know about Jamal Murray’s injury, and his playing status for the Nuggets against the Bucks.

Jamal Murray’s injury status vs. Bucks

Jamal Murray is officially listed as questionable as he’s dealing with right hamstring inflammation and left hip inflammation. Murray was active for the Nuggets’ win against the Washington Wizards on Thursday, finishing with 24 points, four rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes of play. Since the Bucks game is the second night of a back-to-back, that could be the reason why Murray’s status is in question.

Murray has played six consecutive games now after sitting out a few games at the beginning of the month due to an ankle injury. Despite that, he’s been making a strong case for his first All-Star selection. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Murray has had seasons where he’s put up All-Star caliber numbers, he just hasn’t been selected yet.

He’s appeared in 41 of the Nuggets’ 45 games so far this season, at a little over 35 minutes per game. He’s been averaging a career-high 26.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 49 percent shooting from the field, 44.8 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 89.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

When it comes to the question as to whether or not Jamal Murray is playing tonight against the Wizards, the answer is it will likely be a game-time decision.

Nuggets injury report

-Tamar Bates out (left foot surgery)

-Christian Braun out (left ankle sprain)

-Aaron Gordon probable (right hamstring strain)

-Cameron Johnson out (right knee/bone bruise)

-Nikola Jokic out (left knee/bone bruise)

-Jamal Murray questionable (right hamstring inflammation/left hip inflammation)

-Jonas Valanciunas questionable (right calf strain)

-Peyton Watson questionable (right ankle strain, left ankle sprain)

Bucks injury report

-Alex Antetokounmpo out (G League two-way)

-AJ Green questionable (illness)

-Kevin Porter Jr. out (oblique muscle strain)

-Taurean Prince out (neck surgery)

-Gary Trent Jr. questionable (illness)

-Myles Turner probable (left ankle sprain)