It looks like the MVP race is winding down to another tight finish. Many believe that it has become a five-man battle between Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic, San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown.

Each star has a strong case for winning the league's highest individual honor, and it is not a coincidence that their respective squads are in a good position heading into the playoffs.

The debate continues about who deserves to be named MVP. For former coach Michael Malone, Gilgeous-Alexander is primed to defend his crown.

“He's proven himself to be the best clutch player in the NBA. He's got five game-tying or go-ahead field goal makes in the last 30 seconds. He has a chance to be the first guard ever to average 30 points per game and shoot 55% from the field. You talk about consistency, 20 points every single night against a defense that is trying to game-plan for you,” said Malone on ESPN.

“No disrespect to Wemby, Nikola Jokic, or everybody else. I think SGA is incredible in his ability to impact the game in all shapes and forms.”

Mike Malone says SGA is the MVP: "He's proven himself to be the best clutch player in the NBA… He has a chance to be the first guard ever to average 30 PPG and shoot 55%… No disrespect to Wemby, Nikola Jokic, everybody else. I think SGA is incredible in his ability to impact… pic.twitter.com/kVH8zwRBrc — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) April 1, 2026

It is worth noting that Malone molded Jokic into an MVP when he called the shots for the Nuggets, so he definitely knows what he is talking about.

Gilgeous-Alexander has carried the Thunder to the league's best record all season, averaging 31.6 points, 55.3% field goals, 4.4 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.4 steals.

It is crazy to think that he is still improving in several facets, including his playmaking and shot efficiency, despite already being almost unstoppable.

Wembanyama has confidently campaigned for himself to win as MVP, while Doncic was more sheepish about it when he was asked during a media conference. Brown, for his part, was picked by Tracy McGrady.