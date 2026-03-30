Caitlin Clark has helped bring more eyes to women's basketball, which is something that cannot be construed as anything other than a good thing for the game. The Indiana Fever star's sphere of influence is growing, and with that comes a certain responsibility to the media. Her opinions become a talking point, and on Sunday, she was asked whom she thought was the best basketball player in the world today.

On Sunday night, Clark was part of the NBA on NBC crew that covered the Denver Nuggets' clash against the Golden State Warriors. Prior to the start of the ballgame, the Fever star expressed her love for Nikola Jokic's game and went as far as to call him the best in the world.

“There's not many people averaging a triple-double. You're lucky enough to get a couple of those in a season. He's done it all year long in back-to-back years. It's pretty incredible. He's probably my favorite player to watch and I think he's the best player in the world,” Clark said, via NBA Courtside on X (formerly Twitter).

"He's probably my favorite player to watch and I think he's the best player in the world." Caitlin Clark with HIGH PRAISE for Nikola Jokic 🙌pic.twitter.com/UV6wfB43aB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 30, 2026

There are certainly many people who share Clark's opinion, as Jokic is truly one of the most dominant players the league has ever seen, especially from the perspective of a box score.

Nikola Jokic goes the humble route after Caitlin Clark praises him

Jokic and Clark, not coincidentally, share the same representation (Excel Sports Management), which undoubtedly played a part in the Fever star showering the Nuggets star with praise. Nonetheless, it's not like Jokic wasn't deserving of such praise.

Still, Jokic said that Clark just said so because they indeed share the same agent. The Nuggets star has played this nonchalant act in the past, but make no mistake about it — he deeply cares about winning, and the Nuggets are raring to get over the hump once more.