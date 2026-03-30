Among those present for the Denver Nuggets' dismantling of the Golden State Warriors were some Broncos stars like quarterback Bo Nix.

The Nuggets welcomed the Broncos players with open arms, putting them in a luxury suite. They posted a picture of the Broncos players in the suite, captioning it, “Broncos boys livin' the suite life tonight!”

Additionally, Nix hyped up Nuggets fans by recording a video from the suite. He showed some of his teammates and said, “We're up here watching the game — go Nuggets!”

The Nuggets beat the Stephen Curry-less Warriors by 23 points to pick up their 48th win of the season on Sunday, Mar. 29. They were led by Nikola Jokic, who scored 25 points and had 15 rebounds.

Broncos' Bo Nix is becoming a Denver legend

As quarterback of Denver's NFL team, Nix is becoming a big part of the community, as evidenced by his appearance at the Nuggets game.

He is coming off a breakout season in his second year in the league. While he broke out, the year ended in disappointment as Nix suffered a season-ending injury in the playoffs.

The Broncos went 14-3 in 2025, making it to the AFC Championship game before being eliminated by the New England Patriots. Nix passed for a career-high 3,931 yards. He also passed for 25 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. Nix was also a dual-threat, rushing for 356 yards and five touchdowns.

Heading into 2026, the Broncos are hoping for another step up from Nix. He is ascending into one of the NFL's best quarterbacks after just two years.

Nix played college football for Auburn and Oregon before being drafted by the Broncos with the 12th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. During his collegiate career, he was named SEC Freshman of the Year in 2019 and made First-team All-Pac-12 in 2023.