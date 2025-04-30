The Denver Nuggets are just a win away from reaching the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, and they have Jamal Murray to thank largely for that. Murray went on an absolute tear in Game 5 of their series against the Los Angeles Clippers at Ball Arena in Denver Tuesday night, as the former Kentucky Wildcats star point guard torched LA's defense for 43 points.

Murray was a pure walking bucket in that contest. All but one of his points in the entire game came from the field. In fact, his scoring output in Game 5 was the most by a player who only had a single free-throw attempt or fewer in a playoff game, per Polymarket Hoops.

Although a prolific scorer, Jamal Murray isn't exactly known as a productive player from the foul line. He averaged just 3.7 attempts from the charity stripe per outing during the 2024-25 NBA regular season, though, he put up 21.4 points per game. For more perspective, only 15.2 percent of his points in the regular season came from free throws, while other regular starting point guards like Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder got 26.7 percent and 24.2 percent of their points, respectively, from the foul line.

Murray was simply in the zone against the Clippers. He was even making tough, well-defended attempts. It helped Murray that he was able to find his rhythm early, setting the tone for a brilliant offensive night for the former NBA champion, as he went 4-for-6 from the floor for 10 points in the first quarter.

By halftime, he had 19 points. The Clippers tried to stage some runs in the second half but Jamal Murray and the Nuggets effectively responded with timely baskets. Murray scored 24 points in the second half. Overall, he shot 17-for-26 from the field and 8-for-14 from deep in Game 5.

It was an incredible bounce-back performance from Murray, who only had 13 points on a salty 5-for-17 shooting in Game 4. So far in the series, he is averaging 24.6 points on a 48.4 field goal percentage and 57.4 effective field goal percentage.

The Nuggets hope that Jamal Murray stays hot, as they look to close the series out in Game 6 on Thursday at Intuit Dome in Inglewood.