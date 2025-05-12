May 11, 2025 at 9:37 PM ET

The Denver Nuggets engaged in a sluggish Game 4 at Ball Arena. Denver and Oklahoma City tied a historic low during the first quarter. But Charles Barkley pointed out where the “unfair” factor lies in that bad Sunday performance.

The verbose NBA on TNT personality is known for speaking raw honesty. Barkley didn't mince words in calling out the NBA for this flaw that placed Denver at a disadvantage.

“I thought what the NBA did [to the Nuggets] was unfair. Making them play late Friday night, then an early afternoon,” Barkley said.

The basketball legend explained why this tactic benefitted the Thunder more.

“OKC [has more depth]… I don't think it's fair to blame everything on [Nikola Jokić], but he has not played well and I think he's wearing down,” Barkley said.

Barkley wasn't the only one ripping the league for the scheduling issue.

National media blasts NBA for Thunder-Nuggets scheduling error

Members of the national media joined “Sir Charles” in blasting the NBA. One also called out the officiating.

Longtime Denver sports columnist, plus ESPN Around The Horn contributor Woody Paige put the league on blast.

“Both Nuggets and Thunder so tired. Congratulations NBA for disgusting schedule and lousy officials assigned,” Paige posted on X.

Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic was equally vocal. But the Thunder reporter directed his criticism more towards the teams on the floor.

“Thunder and Nuggets are really testing everyone’s love for the game of basketball,” Schlecht posted on his X account.

However, Nuggets reporter for The Athletic Tony Jones came after the league — joining Paige and Barkley.

“Gotta say, this is absolutely ridiculous of the NBA to have this series go every other day and then put Game 4 as the early game on Sunday after having Game 3 as the late game on Friday. It's beyond ridiculous. It's actually kind of dangerous,” Jones posted on X.

Nuggets head coach David Adelman bluntly called the game disgusting. Calling out the low-scoring display. Adelman, however, noticed the tired legs on both sides but pointed how OKC brings a deeper bench.

Jokic led with 27 points. No other Nuggets player surpassed 20, however. Jamal Murray finished with 17 along with Christian Braun. Aaron Gordon finished with 15. Russell Westbrook got bottled to six.