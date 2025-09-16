With the Denver Nuggets preparing for the 2025-26 season, there is no denying that the team will always be in discussion to win championships as they're led by star Nikola Jokic. As fans lock in their predictions for the Nuggets' 2025-26 season, Aaron Gordon would make a “greatest of all time” (GOAT) claim regarding Jokic.

Gordon would speak to Malika Andrews on ESPN's “NBA Today” about the relationship with Jokic and mentioned how it is an “amazing experience” competing with quite possibly the “best player of all time.” He would even mention the connection the two have on the court and the unusual ease Jokic has with tough shots.

“He's amazing, you know, it is an experience, you know, to get to play around one of the best players, if not the best player of all time, you know,” Gordon said. “So the gravity that he has, you got shown at the beginning of the video of me catching that tip dunk, but it was the gravity that Joker has. You know, he's shooting a one-legged fadeaway runner. And everybody in the gym thinks that's going in, you know what I mean? And I think it's going in.”

Nuggets' Aaron Gordon on the relationship with Nikola Jokic

As the Nuggets are boosting their team with centers and other positions, Jokic is no doubt the engine of the team that makes it work, leading to seven All-Star honors, three Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards, and winning the NBA Finals in 2023. Gordon would speak on how Jokic makes his life easier on the court and how it makes them “click,” emphasizing the “great understanding” the two have on the floor.

“I'm just in my spot trying to do what I do, be in the right place at the right time, but he makes it click,” Gordon said. “And I think we have a great understanding with each other on and off the basketball floor, and so you guys are going to see that flourish.”

At any rate, Denver is looking to improve after finishing with a 50-32 record, which put them fourth in the Western Conference as they were beaten by the eventual champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, in the semifinals of the NBA Playoffs. Consequently, the Nuggets start the upcoming season on Oct. 23 against the Golden State Warriors.