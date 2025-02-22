Denver Nuggets veteran Aaron Gordon participated in one of the greatest Dunk Contest in the past 25 years, rivaled by only Vince Carter's showstopping performance in 2000. Gordon is teasing a potential comeback in 2026. Unlike Carter, he's never won a Dunk Contest despite reaching the final round in three appearances (2016, 2017, and 2020). Still, Aaron says his final round against Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine was better than Vince's.

Gordon says his back-and-forth against LaVine made it the better Dunk Contest than 2000, per ESPN's Malika Andrews.

“Who had the better dunk contest? Was it Vince Carter or yourself?” Andrews asked.

“I think mine was the better dunk contest,” Gordon replied.

Many consider the 2016 Dunk Contest the greatest in recent history, considering its unpredictability and a showdown between two elite dunkers. Carter's dominance in 2000 was a landslide victory. In reliving his Dunk Contests, Nuggets' Gordon took it a step further in comparing his to Vince's, stating his dunks were better than Carter's four dunks, per FanDuel TV's Run It Back.

“If you put my four dunks up against Vince Carter’s four dunks, objectively, I think my four dunks were better,” Gordon said.

Gordon and Carter's Dunk Contests are worth debating. Recency bias would lead toward Gordon's air time throughout his underneath both legs and the mascot alley-oop from nine years ago compared to 2000's Dunk Contest. Still, “Vinsanity” is regarded as one of the greatest dunkers despite participating in only one contest. However, Aaron is comparing his four dunks from the 2016 contest, which is a close call, depending on who you ask.

Aaron Gordon doubles down on Dunk Contest return

Nuggets veteran Aaron Gordon has teased a potential return to the Dunk Contest before and did it again after All-Star weekend. Magic's Mac McClung secured his third consecutive title in the 2025 Dunk Contest, which triggered many NBA circles to question whether he'll be dethroned. Could this be the ideal time for Gordon's return?

It's been five years since Gordon last entered a Dunk Contest. However, that doesn't mean he's all out of tricks, he said, per FanDuel TV's Run It Back.

“It is a young man's game. I do still have some s*** in the tank,” Gordon said. “If I'm healthy, maybe I'll do it,” Gordon said.

Gordon participated in three Dunk Contests in 2016, 2017, and 2020. He finished second in all of them, losing the first two to Zach LaVine, then to Derrick Jones Jr. in his third attempt.