The Denver Nuggets (37-19) are aiming to extend their win streak to 10 games as they close out their four-game homestand against the Los Angeles Lakers (33-21) on Saturday night. Ahead of the 8:30 p.m. ET tip-off on ABC, the Nuggets have listed both Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon as probable on the latest injury report.

Murray is dealing with left knee inflammation, while Gordon is listed for right calf injury management. Both players last suited up in Denver's 129-115 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday. Murray delivered a standout performance with 34 points, four assists, two blocks, and a steal while shooting 12-for-18 from the field and seven-for-10 from three-point range. Gordon contributed 18 points, seven rebounds, and two assists, converting 8-of-13 shots from the field.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon’s injury status for Nuggets vs. Lakers

With both players listed as probable, the Nuggets will likely finalize their availability closer to game time.

Murray has been instrumental in Denver’s nine-game win streak, averaging 27.1 points, 6.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 55.7% from the field and 44.2% from beyond the arc. Before heading into the All-Star break, he posted a career-high 55 points in a 132-121 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. This season, he is averaging 21.3 points, 6.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.4 steals while shooting 47.5% overall and 38.6% from deep across 49 games.

Gordon has provided a steady presence during the Nuggets’ winning streak, contributing 10.1 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 37.5% from three. Through 33 games this season, he is averaging 12.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting 50.7% overall and 41.6% from beyond the arc.

Denver holds a 1-0 lead in its season series against Los Angeles, with the previous meeting resulting in a 127-102 victory in late November. However, the Lakers enter this matchup with a restructured roster following a blockbuster trade deadline move that sent Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Luka Doncic.