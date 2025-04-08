The Denver Nuggets are not in a good place right now. In what is arguably the most critical part of the season, the Nuggets have tumbled into a 4-game losing streak following a recent loss to the Indiana Pacers. Because of their losing streak, the Nuggets have now fallen into a multiple-team race for seeding in the Western Conference.

Had the Nuggets actually won these past four games, they would be more comfortably looking at either the second or third seed. However, they now risk falling into a play-in spot if they cannot win out or get some “help” from the other teams in the race with them.

“We've got a few days before we fly to Sacramento. They're fighting for something, Memphis is fighting for something, and who knows what Houston will be fighting for the last game of the season,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said after the loss to the Pacers. “We have to get this bad taste out of our mouth, 'cause I hate losing. And I know it's driving me crazy.”

Poor defense continues to be Nuggets' biggest weakness

The Nuggets' defensive woes have been a persistent issue throughout the entire season, and it's becoming increasingly apparent that this could be their downfall come playoff time.

Malone didn't mince words about what he sees as the team's biggest problem.

“The defense, I've talked about it a ton. That's been the most disappointing part of this year,” Malone admitted. “Just the huge drop-off. You're talking, we didn't go from eighth-best to 12. We didn't go from eight to 15. We've gone from eight to — I don't even know what it is right now.”

Michael Malone on what it's going to take for the Nuggets to snap out of this "funk." pic.twitter.com/CMn10llotf — Rachel Strand (@MileHighRachel) April 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Christian Braun, one of the team's better perimeter defenders, took his share of responsibility for the defensive struggles. He also revealed that the team is fully aware they're in danger of falling to the play-in.

“The locker room knows. It’s on me to make sure we're ready before we run out, that we’re ready when we step on the court, and that throughout the game, somebody’s got to be talking to them. And that’s got to be me,” said Braun.

The Nuggets have three games remaining on their regular season schedule. They'll face the Sacramento Kings, the Memphis Grizzlies, and the Houston Rockets, all of which are battling for playoff seeding like the Nuggets. If they want to put together a solid playoff run, they'll need to find a way to improve their 22nd-ranked defense, and fast.