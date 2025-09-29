The Denver Nuggets are less than a month away from kicking off their 2025-26 NBA season after an offseason full of free agent acquisitions and trades. One of Denver's key signings was wing Bruce Brown, who helped the team win a championship in the 2023 season and is hoping to produce similar results once again this time around.

Recently, Brown took part in the Nuggets' Media Day festivities and got 100% real on what the last couple of years have been like for him.

“I'm just happy to be back in Denver… It was a long two years. A lot of losing basketball. I'm trying to win again,” said Brown, per DNVR Nuggets on X, formerly Twitter.

After winning the championship in Denver back in 2023, Brown went on to sign with the Indiana Pacers the following offseason, before being traded to the Toronto Raptors, and then later the New Orleans Pelicans. It should be noted that the version of the Pacers that Brown played on was a far cry from the one that made it to Game 7 of the NBA Finals this past June.

However, now Brown is back in Denver and hoping to re-establish himself as a key piece of the Denver bench.

A big year for the Nuggets

Last year, the Denver Nuggets came as close as anyone to defeating the eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder but eventually bowed out in Game 7 of the second round.

This offseason, Denver swung a trade that brought sharpshooter Cam Johnson on board in exchange for Michael Porter, Jr., and also added both Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr. in free agency.

Add that to hopeful continued growth from players like Christian Braun, and a potential bounce back year for Jamal Murray after a healthy offseason, and the Nuggets could once again become the team to beat in the Western Conference, thanks in large part to the brilliance of Nikola Jokic, widely considered to be the best player on the planet today.

In any case, the Nuggets are set to kick off their 2025-26 NBA season with a road game against the Golden State Warriors on October 23.