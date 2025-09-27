The Denver Nuggets enter the 2025-26 season with a renewed sense of urgency and optimism. They’re just a couple of years removed from lifting their first Larry O’Brien Trophy. However, they’ve also weathered drama that few expected. The shock firing of head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth late last season rattled the organization. Still, interim-turned-head coach David Adelman steadied the ship. Denver bounced back from a post-All-Star slump to claim the No. 4 seed and pushed the eventual NBA champions to seven games in the conference semifinals.

Offseason recap

The core of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon remains intact. This ensures Denver’s championship window stays wide open. Of course, with fresh leadership, this roster has been retooled. Michael Porter Jr was shipped out in favor of Cameron Johnson. Newcomers Jonas Valanciunas, Tim Hardaway Jr, and a returning Bruce Brown deepen the rotation. For the first time in years, the Nuggets have true sharpshooters flanking Jokic. That should ease his offensive burden. Add in the steady growth of Christian Braun and Peyton Watson, and Denver looks every bit a contender again. Still, the player who could swing the season isn’t a marquee signing. It's a young wing already in-house, poised for a breakout.

Here we will look at and discuss the Denver Nuggets player in danger of losing starting job in 2025-26 training camp.

Julian Strawther’s rise can’t be ignored

The Nuggets player primed to shock the basketball world in 2025-26 is Julian Strawther. After doubling his playing time to 21.3 minutes per game last season, the Gonzaga product rewarded Denver with steady progress. He averaged 9.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. Those numbers may not jump off the page. However, they signal an upward trajectory. Most importantly, his efficiency surged. He did struggle as a rookie with shooting percentages of 36.9 percent from the field and 29.7 percent from deep. That said, Strawther rebounded in Year 2 to 43.2 percent overall and 34.9 percent from three.

As his confidence grew, so did his impact. Strawther learned how to move without the ball, relocate to open lanes, and hit shots in rhythm. His defensive awareness also improved and began to leverage his length and quickness to guard multiple positions. Heading into this season, he’s no longer an unproven bench piece. He’s a real factor in Denver’s rotation. Now, the signs point toward a breakout.

Rising shooting threat with clutch potential

What makes Strawther special is his ability to stretch defenses. Last season, he knocked down nearly 37 percent of his three-pointers. That spiked to 40 percent over the final 10 games. Those late-season performances included timely, momentum-shifting shots that lifted Denver’s second unit. At times, he kept the Nuggets afloat when Jokic or Murray rested.

Remember that Denver’s offense thrives on spacing around Jokic’s playmaking. Strawther fits the bill perfectly. His quick release forces defenders to stay glued to him. That should open up driving lanes for Murray and cutting space for Gordon. With Jokic’s uncanny ability to find shooters, Strawther becomes the type of player who can swing close games with one or two clutch baskets.

Expanded role under David Adelman

The Nuggets’ roster changes practically guarantee Strawther a bigger role. The departure of Porter creates a void on the wing. Sure, Johnson will take many of those minutes. However, Adelman has shown trust in Strawther’s growth. He values wings who can shoot, defend, and fit seamlessly into the flow of the offense—criteria Strawther checks off.

Expect Strawther's responsibilities to extend beyond spot-up shooting. With his size and agility, Strawther can guard both shooting guards and small forwards. That gives Adelman flexibility in matchups. His ability to hold his own defensively makes it easier to keep him on the floor when his shot isn’t falling. That two-way presence is what transforms promising players into indispensable rotation pieces.

Part of Denver’s championship equation

The Nuggets remain firmly in the title picture thanks to Jokic’s brilliance. Murray continues to be one of the league’s most dangerous playoff performers, and Gordon brings defensive toughness. Johnson’s shooting and Valanciunas’ interior presence will help, too.

That’s where Strawther comes in. If he breaks out into a consistent double-digit scorer who knocks down threes and defends credibly, Denver suddenly becomes deeper and more versatile than it has been in years. His emergence would also alleviate pressure on Johnson to replicate Porter's scoring. That would allow the offense to remain balanced while veterans conserve energy for the postseason grind.

A player to watch this season

Fans craving fresh excitement in Denver should keep their eyes on Strawther. He has the makings of the kind of breakout story that can capture attention across the league. His shooting touch, defensive growth, and confidence are aligning just as Denver seeks to return to the top of the NBA mountain.

The Nuggets don’t need Strawther to be a star. They already have Jokic and Murray for that. What they do need is a dependable, fearless shooter who can seize moments and bring energy on both ends. In 2025-26, Julian Strawther looks ready to deliver exactly that.