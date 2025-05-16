Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic received a glowing endorsement from Cooper Flagg.

Flagg, who has multiple projections to be the first overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, has been active in the NBA Draft Combine. He's been showcasing his skillset while getting measurement on how he will be going into the league.

The league interviewed the rookies present at the combine. One of the questions they asked was about the current best player in the NBA, which Flagg made his answer very clear.

“Who's the best player in the NBA right now?” the interviewer asked.

“Joker,” Flagg answered.

“Who's the best player in the NBA right now?” Walter Clayton Jr.: “[Nikola] Jokic.” Cooper Flagg: “Joker.” Tahaad Pettiford: “James Harden.” Ace Bailey: “To be realistic it's Jokic, to me I'm gonna say Kevin Durant.” (via @BleacherReport/ TT)pic.twitter.com/knJIXkwvcf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

What lies ahead for Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

It is noteworthy for Cooper Flagg to give Nikola Jokic the label of being the best player in the NBA. Considering how the Nuggets star sets records left and right with his elite skillset, it would be reasonable for Flagg to point him as the player who stands out.

In the meantime, Jokic and the Nuggets are preparing for a rough Game 6 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. They trail 3-2 in the series as losing Game 6 will eliminate them from the playoffs and end their season.

Jokic has been active on the stat sheet, averaging 30 points, 14.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, two steals, and a block per game. He is shooting 45.3% from the field, including 31.4% from beyond the arc.

With Denver's season on the line, it will be all hands on deck as Jokic and the squad hope to defend homecourt. Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, and Michael Porter Jr. will be names to keep track of throughout the game. Jokic may be the one to keep them in the game, but his teammates performing strong will be crucial to Denver lasting for another game.

If the Nuggets win Game 6, they will be on the road when they face the Thunder in Game 7. The contest will take place on May 18.