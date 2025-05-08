In the wake of a difficult 149–106 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals, Denver Nuggets interim coach David Adelman took a moment to address one of the prevailing storylines of the night: Michael Porter Jr.'s performance.

Porter Jr. has been battling a left shoulder sprain since the opening-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers. Though cleared to play, it was obvious that there was something amiss with his shooting form. Adelman detailed the issue after the game, stating that Porter Jr. was unable to get a complete release on the shot at the peak.

“Hard time with a full release on top of his shot, it's like it's coming to a stop at 90%,” Adelman said. “I think with Mike, he worked hard. The two-handed rebounding on this team is so valuable, you can't go up on one.”

#Nuggets David Adelman on MPJ and injuries creating limitations. While dealing with a sprained left shoulder, he has made zero impact in this series. pic.twitter.com/J4bkZU46tN — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) May 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

That shooting battle was evident on the stat sheet. Porter Jr. had only 8 points at the end of the game, shooting 2-of-10 on the field and 2-of-8 from outside the arc. Although his shot was off, he still managed to be productive in other ways, collecting five rebounds and attempting to be a factor on the glass. Adelman spoke about how important rebounding is when playing against a physical team like the Thunder.

“They controlled in paint, and some of that is rebound,” he said. “It's a team-effort type of thing, not necessarily blocking out. It's about getting to the ball at the highest point, and he's good that way.” Even though it was a poor night, Adelman was seeing glimpses of promise throughout the game. Porter Jr. began to get into a rhythm during the second half when he made a few shots and began to feel more comfortable.

“I think it was really good. To see them all go in for him in the second half. That's kind of why I left him out there, to see if he can find rhythm,” he said.

It's clear Adelman is sensitive to Porter Jr.'s health and the need for his offensive production. The Thunder have worked incredibly hard, forcing the Nuggets to adjust throughout the game. While Porter Jr. wasn't having his best game, the Nuggets coach demonstrated respect for his effort and for his ability to fight through rough spots.

As the series moves to Denver, the Nuggets will rely on Porter Jr. to deliver. With his shooting hand not quite right, having others step up and provide will be the key. Adelman is hopeful that the young forward will be able to bounce back and provide when it is most critical.

The second game will be a massive test for Porter Jr. and the Nuggets, who now sit 0-2 back and are in dire need of a pick-me-up. Denver will be counting on Porter Jr. to shake some rust off and assist the team in clawing back into the series.