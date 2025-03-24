Although Denver Nuggets veteran center DeAndre Jordan's best days in the NBA are now seemingly behind him, he is still very much capable of getting attention from time to time by simply doing the stuff he's best known for — by posterizing people on the court.

Such was the case during one moment in the third quarter of Sunday night's game between the Nuggets and the Houston Rockets when Jordan caught a lob pass in traffic from Nuggets guard Jamal Murray and threw it down in reverse style while getting challenged mid-air by Tari Eason.

DeAndre Jordan with the NASTY reverse slam PLUS the foul 😳👀pic.twitter.com/fv1vLBzXgI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jordan, who will turn 37 years old in July, owns a long montage of highlight dunks in the NBA, perhaps none was more famous than his throwdown over then-Detroit Pistons point guard Brandon Knight in 2013 when the big man was still suiting up for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Over a decade later, Jordan is still touching the sky when given the opportunity.

With three-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic missing his fourth game in a row because of a sprained right ankle, Jordan got the start at the center position versus the Rockets.

He impressed against Houston, as he came up with a double-double of 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting from the field to go along with 15 boards, four assists and a steal in 38 minutes. He entered that game averaging just 3.3 points and 4.7 boards per outing in the 2024-25 NBA regular season.

His rebound total in the Rockets game was his most since 2022, per StatMuse.

Meanwhile, Murray came up huge as well for the Nuggets. He paced Denver with 39 points in the win over Houston, shooting 15-for-28 from the floor with four 3-pointers, seven assists and four rebounds through 38 minutes. Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon chipped in 17 and 13 points, respectively.

The Nuggets improved to 45-27 and sliced Houston's lead over them for the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference standings to only just a game.