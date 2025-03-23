ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Denver Nuggets and the Houston Rockets on Sunday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Lakers prediction and pick.

Sunday's matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets promises excitement. The Rockets, riding an nine-game winning streak, host the Nuggets, who are struggling with injuries, including Nikola Jokic's uncertain status. Houston's Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green will face off against Denver's Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. The Nuggets' high-scoring offense will test the Rockets' defense, while Houston's balanced attack could exploit Denver's vulnerabilities. With both teams vying for Western Conference positioning, this game could be a defining moment in their seasons. The Rockets' home advantage may prove crucial in this tightly contested matchup.

Here are the Nuggets-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Lakers Odds

Denver Nuggets: +7 (-110)

Moneyline: +230

Houston Rockets: -7 (-110)

Moneyline: -280

Over: 226.5 (-110)

Under: 226.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Denver Nuggets are poised to secure a crucial victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday, and here's why they will not only win but also cover the spread. First, the Nuggets' high-powered offense, ranked third in points scored per game, will face a Rockets defense that, while strong in certain areas like 3-point defense, can struggle with consistency against top-tier offenses. Denver's ability to dominate the paint and create scoring opportunities through Nikola Jokic's playmaking, if he returns from injury, will be a significant challenge for Houston. Additionally, the Nuggets' rebounding prowess, with a strong defensive rebounding rank, can limit the Rockets' second-chance opportunities. Russell Westbrook's performance will be crucial; if he can minimize turnovers and provide his usual energy, it will be difficult for the Rockets to keep pace.

The Rockets' current nine-game winning streak is impressive, but it has been fueled by improved free throw shooting and a strong defensive performance. However, their lack of a reliable playmaker in half-court situations could be exposed by Denver's defense, which can force teams into tough shots. Furthermore, the Nuggets have been gearing up for their playoff run and will be highly motivated to bounce back from their recent loss to the Trail Blazers. With Jokic potentially back in the lineup, the Nuggets' offense will be more balanced and difficult to defend. Given these factors, Denver's superior firepower and rebounding capabilities should allow them to outperform the Rockets and cover the spread on Sunday. The Nuggets' depth and playoff experience will also play a significant role in securing a decisive victory.

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Houston Rockets are well-positioned to secure a victory and cover the spread against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. One of the key factors favoring the Rockets is their impressive home performance, where they are on a six-game winning streak. This home-court advantage, combined with their balanced offense led by Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green, will pose a significant challenge for the Nuggets. Sengun's dominance in the paint, averaging 19 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, will be crucial in exploiting Denver's vulnerabilities without Nikola Jokic, who is out with an ankle injury. Additionally, the Rockets' recent form has been exceptional, with a 9-1 record in their last ten games, showcasing their ability to outscore opponents consistently.

The Nuggets, despite their strong road record, face significant challenges without Jokic. Jamal Murray and Russell Westbrook will need to elevate their performances to compensate for Jokic's absence, but the Rockets' defense has shown resilience, particularly in limiting opponents to 107 points per game over their last ten outings. Furthermore, the Rockets' ability to control the paint and their strong rebounding could limit the Nuggets' scoring opportunities. Given these factors, the Rockets' home advantage and their current form make them a strong candidate to either win outright or cover the spread against the Nuggets on Sunday. The absence of key players for Denver further tilts the odds in favor of Houston, making them a compelling choice for bettors.

Final Nuggets-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Houston Rockets will win and cover the spread against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. Without Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets' offense will struggle to maintain its usual efficiency. Meanwhile, the Rockets' balanced attack, led by Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green, will exploit Denver's defensive vulnerabilities. Houston's home-court advantage and recent winning streak will also play a significant role. The Rockets' ability to control the paint and limit second-chance opportunities will be crucial. Given these factors, Houston should secure a decisive victory, covering the spread in the process. The Rockets' momentum will be too much for the Nuggets to handle.

Final Nuggets-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets -7 (-110), Over 226.5 (-110)