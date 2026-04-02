The Cincinnati Reds are seeing a significant development in Graham Ashcraft, whose recent rise now places him alongside some of the game’s most electric arms. With a sharp increase in slider velocity, Ashcraft is emerging as a potential late-inning weapon for Cincinnati.

Ashcraft delivered an encouraging performance Wednesday vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates, throwing a scoreless inning with two strikeouts. His outing provided a bright spot in an otherwise difficult series for the Reds, showcasing improved stuff and growing confidence on the mound. The Reds opened the three-game set with a 2–0 win on Monday but dropped the final two games vs. Pittsburgh.

The right-hander has reshaped his pitching profile with a notable jump in velocity. After averaging 89.8 mph on his slider during the 2025 season, Ashcraft now consistently sits above 93 mph and has reached as high as 94.7 mph early in 2026.

That increase places him in rare company alongside Milwaukee Brewers All-Star and flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski, who features the hardest average slider in baseball. Unlike many high-velocity pitchers, however, the right-handed reliever has paired his added velocity with improved command, allowing his arsenal to translate more effectively into results.

FOX 19’s Charlie Goldsmith pointed out Ashcraft’s progress and shared his postgame comments in an article published on the network’s website.

“Stuff is starting to click,” Ashcraft said. “Things are lining up with my release. It’s causing things to jump. I’d never have guessed I’d be throwing the slider like I have been this consistently. I know I’ve done it in the past, but it’s a glimpse of it here and there. I’m in a really good spot right now mechanically.”

Goldsmith also highlighted the measurable improvement behind the 28-year-old’s recent breakout, driven by his slider.

“Last year, his slider averaged 89.8 mph. This year, his slider is over 3 mph faster. The only pitcher in all of baseball who’s throwing a harder slider than Ashcraft this year is Brewers All-Star Jacob Misiorowski.”

Ashcraft’s emergence provides a valuable boost to the Reds’ bullpen. If his command and velocity hold, he could become a key option in high-leverage situations as the season progresses.