The Denver Nuggets are trying to stay afloat amid a tough playoff race in the Western Conference, and an injury to Jamal Murray. They are currently on a three-game losing streak as they try to hold on to the No. 4 seed in the West standings. Thankfully for the Nuggets, they have Nikola Jokic on the roster, and he's been playing at an MVP level lately, including the team's Sunday game against the Indiana Pacers.

Nikola Jokic drew quite the social media reaction from Nuggets fans as he went off in the first quarter against the Pacers with 21 points, four rebounds and three assists while shooting 9-of-15 (60 percent) from the field and 2-of-6 (33.3 percent) from the three-point line. Jokic's dominant performance had fans on social media speculating about what the big man could accomplish if he set his mind to it.

I am certain Jokic could score 100 in a game if that was his sole focus — Adam Mares (@Adam_Mares) April 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Others simply marveled in the brilliance that is the Nuggets MVP candidate.

Calling Sengun baby jokic is disrespectful to jokic — year 22 (@johnrivers131) April 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Nuggets with Jokic on the bench don’t even look like a g league team — Young Simba (@the2kmessiah) April 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Nuggets look aight when Jokic scores 21 points in 12 minutes — ship of theseus understander (@libsofgrindr) April 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

As of publication, the Nuggets held a slim lead over the Pacers at the half, and Jokic had 29 points, six rebounds, nine assists and two steals. He was shooting 12-of-20 (60 percent) from the field and 3-of-8 (37.5 percent) shooting from the three-point line. If the Nuggets want to win this game and stop their slide, they're going to need Jokic to continue that strong play in the second half.

On the season, Jokic has appeared in 66 games for the Nuggets, at a little over 36 minutes per game. He's been averaging 29.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals with splits of 57.8 percent shooting from the field, 42 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Jokic has made a late push for the NBA's MVP award, and he's coming off a 61-point, 1o-rebound, 10-assist performance amid the Nuggets' double-overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. But the Nuggets are trying to hold on to the No. 4 spot, and homecourt advantage at least in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

The Nuggets are currently one game back of the Los Angeles Lakers for the No. 3 spot in the West standings, but they are also only half a game ahead of the Warriors who are in fifth.