The Denver Nuggets were in a title battle against the Golden State Warriors that went into overtime, but they were not able to walk away with the win, losing 137-131. Despite an otherworldly game from Aaron Gordon, who scored 50 points and made 10 of his 11 3-pointers, it wasn't enough.

While Gordon made 10 of his 3-pointers, Nikola Jokic missed 11 of his, going 2-for-13 in the game. Despite the misses, Jokic didn't seem worried after the game. Instead, he seemed satisfied with the misses, and there's a good chance that he'll take those shots again.

“I think I need to mix it up,” Jokic said via Bennett Durando of the Denver Post. “I'm happy with the 3-point (looks). I think I was open. Most of them seemed like they were going in but they didn't. So I mean, I'm happy with the shots.”

Even with the misses, Jokic finished the night with a triple-double, recording 21 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists. One thing about Jokic, he's always going to find a way to improve in the next game, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he ended up making half of his 3-pointers coming up.

For now, the Nuggets have to roll with the punches and get a win in their next game against the Phoenix Suns.

Nuggets lose tight game to Warriors in overtime

The Nuggets had control of the game for most of the first half, but the Warriors started to pick things up late in the third quarter. The Nuggets were still able to stay poised and had the lead at times, but it was a back-and-forth matchup down the stretch of the fourth quarter. Gordon hit a 3-pointer late in the quarter, but Curry answered back with his own, sending the game into overtime.

After the game, Gordon talked about the missed opportunity to win the game despite his big night.

“It sucks,” Gordon said. “They’re asking if I wanted the game ball, and no, I don’t want the game ball to take an L home with me. No thank you. So it sucks. But it’s one game. It’s our first game. … We’re gonna reconvene, watch the film … try and play better in our home opener.”

The Nuggets are a battle-tested team, and they won't let the first game out of 82 bother them.