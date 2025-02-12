The Denver Nuggets will host the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night at Ball Arena. Michael Porter Jr. is questionable on the team's injury report due to a left hamstring strain.

Here's everything we know about Porter Jr.'s injury and playing status vs. the Trail Blazers.

Michael Porter Jr. injury status vs. Trail Blazers

Porter Jr. has missed the Nuggets' last two games due to his hamstring ailment, marking his first absences of the season. The team listed him with hamstring tightness for his recent absences before changing it to a strain for Wednesday's Trail Blazers matchup.

The Nuggets have already ruled out Porter for the meeting with the Trail Blazers along with multiple others, as announced by the team via X (formerly Twitter).

Porter Jr. is having a career-best season in several statistical categories. The 26-year-old has averaged 19.0 points on 52.3 percent shooting from the field and 41.7 percent from three over 52 appearances. He ranks fifth in the NBA in three-point percentage among players attempting over six per game, trailing only Darius Garland (43.8), Normal Powell (42.9), Zach Lavine (42.6) and Anthony Edwards (42.4).

The Nuggets have bounced back from a three-game losing streak by winning seven straight. Michael Malone's squad ranks first in offensive rating during the winning streak, averaging 127.6 points and 34.4 assists per game on 55/37/85 shooting splits.

Russell Westbrook and Peyton Watson will be sidelined for the Portland matchup. Westbrook has a left hamstring strain, while Watson has a right knee sprain.

The Trail Blazers have lost two straight following a 10-1 stretch. Jerami Grant (right knee soreness), Robert Williams (right knee soreness) and Kris Murray (left quad contusion) are questionable for Wednesday's game. Deandre Ayton is out due to a left calf strain.