The Denver Nuggets are set to play the Oklahoma City Thunder in an important Game 7 matchup, but the health status of a few key players is up in the air. For most of the series, everybody on each side has been available and healthy, but the Nuggets now have Russell Westbrook, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon on the injury report.

Murray has been the second leading scorer for the Nuggets alongside Nikola Jokic, and he has played a major part in why the Nuggets have been able to stay alive in the series. Gordon has also been a major part of the Nuggets' success, playing well on both sides of the ball and winning Game 1 for them. Westbrook is playing the most minutes off the bench, and his play style has lifted the second unit while helping to give some of the starters a breather.

As of now, Murray is dealing with an illness, Gordon has a left hamstring strain, and Westbrook has a right hand sprain. If the Nuggets want a good chance at winning this game and advancing to the next round, they're going to need all three of these players on the floor, as they've helped them get this far in the series.

Nuggets injury report vs. Thunder

Westbrook and Murray are listed as probable for Game 7, while Gordon is listed as questionable. Gordon suffered a hamstring strain during the final minutes of Game 6, and it looked like the injury was going to be something that could possibly leave his status in doubt in a win-or-go-home game.

Head coach David Adelman noted that Gordon is a gametime decision for Game 7, and that he went through the team's walkthrough. That seemed like good news, but the latest update shows that Gordon will most likely miss the game.

“Denver's Aaron Gordon has a Grade 2 hamstring strain and needs several weeks to recover from the injury, sources tell ESPN. The Nuggets' playoff star has been searching for ways to play in today's Game 7 against Oklahoma City, but it is becoming physically improbable to do so,” ESPN's Shams Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Outside of Westbrook, Murray, and Gordon, DaRon Holmes II is listed as out with a right Achilles tendon repair, and Hunter Tyson is out with a right ankle sprain.

Thunder injury report

The only person on the injury report is Nikola Topic, who is listed as out with a left knee surgery.