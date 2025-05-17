The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder head into Sunday's Game 7 with a spot in the Western Conference Finals on the line. Nikola Jokic is one of the best Game 7 performers in recent NBA history, but Aaron Gordon is the most important player. David Adelman delivered an update on his forward's status after Gordon tweaked his hamstring at the end of Game 6.

The Nuggets received an extra day's rest ahead of the final game of the second round after playing seven games in 13 days. Jokic and Co. have a lot of experience in playoff series that go the distance, even if their coach doesn't. Denver reporters hung on Adelman's every word on Saturday.

Adelman said that Gordon is a game time decision for Game 7, according to The Athletic's Tony Jones. The 29-year-old forward went through the team's walkthrough without any issues. However, the team will wait until just before the game tips off on Sunday before making their final decision.

Gordon doesn't score as much as Jokic and Jamal Murray do, but he is key to the Nuggets' attack. He's hit two game-winners, including one against the Thunder in this series and is his team's best defender. Without him, there is a gaping hole in Denver's lineup that the players behind him just can't fill.

This is the second Game 7 for the Nuggets in the 2025 postseason. They played great in the first one, blowing out the Los Angeles Clippers 120-101 at home in the first round. However, this game is on the road and against a much better opponent in the Thunder.

Whether they show up in the box score or not, Gordon's contributions are crucial to the Nuggets' success. Without him, Denver will have an even harder time handling the Oklahoma City offense as the team trie to return to the Western Conference Finals for the second time in three years.