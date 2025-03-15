Denver Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray continues to be nightmare fuel for the Los Angeles Lakers, especially with the game-winner he pulled off in Friday's matchup between the two teams.

The Lakers were down several key players, including Luka Doncic and LeBron James. However, Austin Reaves, Dalton Knecht and company stepped up as they gave the Nuggets plenty of trouble.

Despite their efforts, having had a 126-123 lead with 52 seconds left on the game clock, Denver scored the last eight points of the contest. This features a clutch moment from Murray, knocking down the game-winning triple to give the Nuggets the lead for good.

How Jamal Murray, Nuggets played against Lakers

This is just normal for Jamal Murray, knocking down clutch shots against the Lakers to the Nuggets' benefit. Not only does this extend from the 2023 West Finals and 2024 first-round series, but it also carries over to the regular season as well.

It was an offensive battle between the Nuggets and Lakers, scoring 257 points combined. However, the hosts had the last laugh to come out with the 131-126 win on Friday night.

Following the game-winner, Murray finished with 26 points, five assists and four rebounds. He shot 9-of-16 from the field, including 5-of-9 from beyond the arc. Nikola Jokic led the team with 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Christian Braun put up 22 points, six assists and five rebounds. Meanwhile, Aaron Gordon and Russell Westbrook scored 17 points each.

Denver improved to 43-24 on the season, holding the second spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 11.5 games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder while leading over the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies by one game.

Following Friday's win over the Lakers, the Nuggets will prepare for their next matchup. They host the Washington Wizards on March 15 at 9 p.m. ET.