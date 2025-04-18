The Denver Nuggets come into their opening round series of the NBA Playoffs against the LA Clippers with homecourt advantage as the No. 4 seed, but some ways they might be getting overlooked a bit when it comes to potential title contenders in the Western Conference. Part of that could be because of the Nuggets’ shaky close to the regular season, but Jamal Murray isn’t concerned about any narratives heading into the playoffs.

During a media availability session ahead of the Nuggets’ Game 1 against the Clippers in the NBA Playoffs, Jamal Murray acknowledged that he felt like the team had been overlooked even before they won the 2023 title, as per DNVR Sports.

“We’ve always been overlooked, what’s new?” Murray questioned. “We’re just worrying about ourselves. We’re just trying to get to Game 1 and win the game. We’re not really on all the narrative stuff you guys got going on. I just have a lot of belief in this group. I’m ready to go out there and hoop and show the world what we can do.”

While Murray’s status for the playoffs was in question at one point due to a hamstring injury, he returned to the lineup after missing six games and was able to close out the regular season.

Murray appeared in 67 games this season, at a little over 36 minutes per game. He averaged a career best 21.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 47.4 percent shooting from the field, 39.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 88.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Nuggets are hoping to make another deep playoff run this season, just two years removed from winning the NBA championship. Last season, the Nuggets reached the Western Conference Semifinals but were eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves after squandering a double digit lead in Game 7.

While the team has been inconsistent this season, they still managed to finish with a top four record in the West amid the firing of head coach Michael Malone. Nikola Jokic has been playing at an MVP-level, and he still forms a dangerous duo alongside Murray.