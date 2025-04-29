Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. will not face a suspension for Game 5 of the team's first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers, a league spokesperson confirmed Tuesday to Law Murray of The Athletic.

The decision comes after a tense Game 4 that saw six technical fouls handed out between the two teams following a heated on-court altercation. Although Porter did not actively engage in the scrum, he left the Nuggets' bench area and stepped onto the court during the incident. Under NBA rules, players who leave the bench during an altercation are subject to potential suspension. However, the league ultimately opted not to penalize Porter beyond the standard review.

Michael Porter Jr. battles through injury as Nuggets look to seize Game 5 advantage over Clippers

Porter remains listed as probable for Game 5 with a left shoulder sprain that he has been managing since Game 2. Despite the injury, he delivered an important performance in the Nuggets’ 112-97 Game 4 victory, recording 17 points, four rebounds, and two assists while shooting 6-for-11 from the field and 4-for-7 from three-point range in 42 minutes of action.

Through four playoff games against the Clippers, Porter is averaging 10.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and one assist per contest. He has been effective as a floor-spacer and secondary scorer, shooting 42.9% from the field and 42.1% from three-point range. His size and shooting touch have provided critical support for Denver, especially against a Los Angeles team known for its defensive versatility along the perimeter.

The Nuggets, tied 2-2 in the best-of-seven series, will look to seize control in a pivotal Game 5 on Tuesday night at Ball Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET on TNT. With Porter likely to play, Denver will aim to capitalize on its home court advantage before the series shifts back to Los Angeles for Game 6 at the Intuit Dome on Thursday.

The outcome of Tuesday’s Game 5 could prove decisive, with both teams battling for momentum in a tightly contested Western Conference playoff field. Porter’s availability, despite the injury and the Game 4 controversy, adds stability to a Nuggets rotation seeking to build on its recent success.