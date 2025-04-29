The Denver Nuggets are preparing for a crucial Game 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, but they may have to navigate some key injury concerns heading into the pivotal contest. Ahead of the 10:00 p.m. ET tip-off on TNT, the Nuggets listed Russell Westbrook as questionable with a left foot injury and Michael Porter Jr. as probable with a left shoulder sprain.

Westbrook was sidelined for the Nuggets’ 112-97 Game 4 win on Saturday, continuing to deal with the foot issue that first surfaced earlier in the series. The veteran guard last appeared in Game 3, logging nine minutes off the bench and finishing with three points, one rebound, and one assist while shooting 1-for-5 from the field. His status for Game 5 remains uncertain, with a final decision expected closer to game time.

Meanwhile, Porter Jr. continues to manage the shoulder sprain he suffered during Game 2. Despite the injury, he played through it in the Nuggets’ Game 4 victory, contributing 17 points, four rebounds, and two assists while shooting an efficient 6-for-11 from the field and 4-for-7 from three-point range over 42 minutes.

Russell Westbrook, Michael Porter Jr.'s Game 5 injury status vs. Clippers

Both Westbrook and Porter Jr. have been important pieces for Denver throughout the series. Westbrook is averaging 10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.0 steal per game, while shooting 33.3% from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc across three appearances. His energy and defensive presence have provided a spark for the Nuggets’ second unit when available.

Porter Jr., who has been battling through pain, is averaging 10.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game while shooting 42.9% from the field and 42.1% from three across four games. His floor-spacing ability and size have been valuable assets for Denver, especially against a Clippers team featuring strong perimeter defenders.

The series is currently tied 2-2, with the Nuggets regaining momentum after splitting the first two games at Ball Arena and bouncing back with a win in Los Angeles. Returning home, Denver has an opportunity to take a 3-2 series lead before the series shifts back to Los Angeles for Game 6 at the Intuit Dome on Thursday night, also airing on TNT.

Denver’s final injury report will be closely monitored as tip-off approaches, with Westbrook’s status particularly significant given the need for backcourt depth against a Clippers team led by Kawhi Leonard. Porter’s availability will also be critical as the Nuggets aim to protect their home floor and move one step closer to advancing to the second round.