The Denver Nuggets are looking to bounce back on Thursday night when they take on the LA Clippers in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series. They may, however, have to play without the services of Michael Porter Jr.

The Nuggets forward suffered an injury to his left shoulder late in the team's Game 2 loss on Monday night.

Michael Porter Jr.'s injury status for Game 3 of Nuggets-Clippers

With 1:35 remaining in the fourth quarter of Game 2 of Nuggets-Clippers, tied at 100-100, Michael Porter Jr. went diving for a loose ball with guard Kris Dunn. Porter Jr. hit the ground first, with Dunn landing on him and forcing pressure onto his left shoulder.

That possession finished with Norman Powell recovering the basketball and hitting a three-pointer to give the Clippers a 103-100 lead.

Porter Jr. left the game and did not return, but was at the scorer's table for a period of time after suffering the injury. Unfortunately, with no stoppages late in the game, there was no window for Porter Jr. to check back into the game.

Michael Porter Jr. injury!!! pic.twitter.com/hjUVyEw6HY — You Know What (@YouKnowWha12133) April 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

After the game, Michael Porter Jr. told reporters in the locker room that he was unsure about his status for Game 3 on Thursday night.

“I made a stupid play after I got the rebound and tried to make up for it and somebody landed on my shoulder,” Porter Jr. said, per ClutchPoints' Rachel Strand. “It's just a joint sprain so it's nothing too serious. So hopefully I can do what I can do to heal it up. I've never experienced a pain like this in my shoulder area. I've had rolled ankles, so I know what I can play through with that. I've never had this, but luckily it's on my left side, not my right side, so that's good.”

On Wednesday evening, the Nuggets put out their injury report for Game 3, officially labeling Michael Porter Jr. as “Questionable” to play with a left shoulder sprain.

Nuggets head coach David Adelman said Porter Jr. participated in the team's practice before their flight to Los Angeles, but that not much basketball was actually played.

“We didn't do a ton, just got guys moving, walked through a lot of their stuff, us defensively, us offensively, reacting to what we saw in Game 2, but yeah Mike was a participant,” Adelman said.

“I'm very optimistic because Mike's one of the toughest. I don't think he gets enough credit for how tough he is, what he's played through over this year. his pain threshold is something that people don't understand or don't get, what he deals with all year long. So do I know if Mike's going to play, no. But I do know that if Mike can play, he will. So trust Mike.”

Michael Porter Jr. struggled in Game 1, finishing with just three points and four rebounds in 26 minutes of play. He was benched for most of the second half as the Clippers attacked his defense and Adelman felt Russell Westbrook would be a better fit. Porter Jr. had a much better Game 2, finishing with 15 points and 15 rebounds in 33 minutes of play.

On the season, Michael Porter Jr. averaged 18.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from three.

For the series, Porter Jr. is averaging 9.0 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 46.7 percent from the field.