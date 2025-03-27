Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic returned from a five-game absence on Wednesday night and immediately made an impact, recording his 30th triple-double of the season in a 127-117 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Jokic finished with 39 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, further solidifying his place among the NBA’s elite.

The performance not only helped the Nuggets snap a one-game skid, but also placed Jokic in rare company. He joined Russell Westbrook, Oscar Robertson and Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in NBA history to record 30 triple-doubles in a single season. Jokic also set a new franchise record for the most triple-doubles in a season.

The effort caught the attention of NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett, who offered high praise on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Joker looked like Magic Johnson last night,” Garnett posted, accompanied by crying and fire emojis.

Jokic showcased his elite court vision throughout the night, prompting the NBA to highlight several of his no-look and cross-court passes in a video compilation posted to social media. The clip emphasized the similarities between Jokic’s passing ability and that of five-time NBA champion and assist leader Magic Johnson.

Nikola Jokić's INSANE passes have shades of Magic Johnson 🔥pic.twitter.com/V9n0gy0CrL — NBA (@NBA) March 27, 2025

Now in his 10th NBA season, Jokic is putting together arguably his most complete campaign to date. Through 63 games, he is averaging career-highs in nearly every statistical category with 29.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. He is shooting 57.6% from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc.

Denver improved to 46-28 with the victory and remains in third place in a tightly packed Western Conference playoff race. The Nuggets hold a one-game edge over the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies, who are both 44-28 and set to face off on Saturday.

With less than 10 games remaining in the regular season, the Nuggets will aim to build momentum heading into the playoffs. They continue their five-game homestand on Friday against the Utah Jazz (16-57).