The Denver Nuggets will be facing the Oklahoma City Thunder, but there are a few players who are on the injury report and their status is in question. Nikola Jokic headlines the injury report as he's dealing with left ankle inflammation. Jokic recently played against the Phoenix Suns and had the first 30-20-20 game in NBA history, and also got the win to top it off.

As the Nuggets look to continue to climb the standings, more games like that from Jokic are possible, and it's actually a surprise he hadn't pulled off a feat like that.

Also, playing the Thunder will be a big test for the team, as they've been the best team in the Western Conference all season.

Nikola Jokic's injury status vs. Thunder

Nikola Jokic is listed as probable for the game against the Thunder, as well as Aaron Gordon, who is listed on the injury report with a left ankle sprain. Julian Strawther remains out for the Nuggets with a left knee sprain.

This game is one of the more anticipated matchups of the season, not only because of the stature of these two teams but both consist of the two frontrunners for MVP. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has made a compelling case to win the award for everything that he's done and leading the Thunder to the top seed in the West, but it's hard to discredit what Jokic has been able to do this season as well.

The award will definitely come down to the wire, but right now, it looks like Gilgeous-Alexander is the frontrunner. If Jokic continues to put up stats like he did against the Suns, he's going to make it hard for some people at the end of the season when it's time to vote, and this game might have some implications for them.