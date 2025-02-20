Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook have formed a dynamic duo for the Denver Nuggets, each capable of delivering dominant performances. Westbrook and Jokic also made history as the first pair of teammates to record a triple-double in the same game multiple times in a single season.

The three-time NBA MVP is steadily closing in on Westbrook’s all-time triple-double record, with 155 to Westbrook’s 202. When asked about his plans after surpassing the mark, Jokic playfully responded, “I'm looking forward to break his record in triple-doubles. And then I'm gonna make fun of him the whole life.”

“Sounds about right,” Westbrook responded in agreement.

Jokic entered the league as a 20-year-old with room to improve his conditioning and footwork. A decade later, he has evolved into one of the NBA’s most dominant forces, guiding the Nuggets to their first championship in 2023.

Nikola Jokic's career so far

Through 49 games this season, Jokic is putting up a triple-double average with 29.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game. If he maintains those numbers, he would join Russell Westbrook and Oscar Robertson as one of only three players in NBA history to average a triple-double for an entire season.

Despite his indifferent attitude toward the sport, Jokic has demonstrated impressive durability, missing just six games this season for personal reasons. During his absence, the Nuggets struggled to stay competitive, underscoring his importance to the team.

In an era where availability is crucial, Jokic is playing a career-high 36.0 minutes per game, two more than Gilgeous-Alexander. Even with those missed games, he still ranks third in total points this season.

Jokic is the undisputed leader in Nuggets history with 155 career triple-doubles, ranking third all-time in the NBA. For context, Fat Lever sits in second place in franchise history with 43, while Dikembe Mutombo is a distant third with just eight. Jokic also holds the top spot for total rebounds (7,866) and assists (5,169) in Nuggets history.

The Joker also sits third on the Nuggets' all-time scoring list with 15,597 career points and ranks third in career assists among NBA big men, with only Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone ahead of him.

The 30-year-old Serbian has finished among the league's top 10 in assists per game for five straight seasons, including this year, where he ranks second with 10.2 per game. Over the past three seasons, he has consistently placed in the top three in that category.

His selection to the 2025 NBA All-Star Game marked the seventh of his career, all coming in consecutive seasons. He’s also on track to secure his seventh straight All-NBA honor by season’s end. Additionally, this season marks the seventh time he has averaged double-digit rebounds per game.

Westbrook and Jokic have redefined versatility in the NBA, each leaving a mark with triple-doubles. As Jokic closes in on Westbrook’s all-time record, their impact on all-around play will continue to shape the game.