The Denver Nuggets extended their undefeated start to the 2025-26 NBA season with a dominant 122-88 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, and even amid the blowout, Nikola Jokic found time to enjoy the lighter side of basketball.

After the game, Jokic was in rare form as he reflected on facing former teammate DeAndre Jordan, now with the Pelicans. With a smirk, the reigning Finals MVP quipped, “I won the jump ball… just want to put that out there.” It was a subtle jab at his longtime friend and practice partner, and vintage Jokic, understated, funny, and effortlessly confident.

The two big men shared plenty of laughs during their time together in Denver, where Jordan was known as a veteran presence in the locker room and a mentor to younger players. On this night, however, Jokic was all business once the ball went up.

He finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists, notching his fourth straight triple-double to start the season, tying an NBA record shared by legends Oscar Robertson (1961-62) and Russell Westbrook (2020-21).

The Pelicans simply had no answer for the Nuggets’ ball movement and spacing, as Jokic orchestrated yet another offensive clinic. Denver’s 39-11 run in the third quarter effectively ended the contest, and Jokic checked out early in the fourth with the game well in hand.

Jordan, who spent the past two seasons with Jokic, managed two points and five rebounds from the start, but was part of a Pelicans front line that couldn’t slow down Denver’s rhythm. Even as the Nuggets continue to steamroll opponents, Jokic’s humility and his humor remain intact.

His “jump ball” comment encapsulates that balance perfectly: a superstar who can dominate the game while still finding joy in its smallest moments. And for Denver fans, it’s another reminder that their MVP doesn’t just lead with skill, he leads with personality.