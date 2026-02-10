The Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic enjoyed another stellar night in Chicago as they emerged victorious 136-120, as the Serbian produced his 182nd triple-double of his career. However, it is not everyday that the leading story about Jokic comes from off the court, especially on a day he produced 36 points, 14 rebounds and 17 assists.

And yet, Jokic has been heavily criticized for his conduct post-game. The historic night was overshadowed by disappointment among Serbian fans and youth performers who had gathered at the United Center specifically to greet him.

Around 50 members of a folklore group from Indiana reportedly waited in traditional costumes to meet their idol, only for Jokić to walk past with a brief wave and no interaction, per The Serbian Times.

The column also recalled a similar incident from the previous year, when more than 300 Serbian children waited over an hour after a Denver–Chicago game without meeting the MVP, before Nikola Vučević stepped in to greet them instead. According to the account, hundreds more fans formed a guard of honor at the arena exit after this latest game, chanting his name, but again left disappointed.

The episode sparked criticism in Serbian media, framing the night as a reminder that while Jokić continues to build a historic résumé on the court, he may still have things to work on. The triple-double means that Jokic surpassed Oscar Robertson for second place on the NBA’s all-time list as the Nuggets ended a three-game skid.

It was his 19th triple-double of the season and his second in as many games as he helped engineer the decisive stretch in the fourth quarter. The Nuggets erased a seven-point deficit with a 20–2 run, punctuated by back-to-back threes from him and Julian Strawther.

The Nuggets have since been defeated by the Cleveland Cavaliers, despite Jokic once again producing a triple-double.