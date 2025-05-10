The Denver Nuggets bounced back from their Game 2 loss with a hard-fought 113-104 overtime victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night, taking a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference Semifinals series. Despite the win, star center Nikola Jokic was quick to critique his own performance, calling himself the “worst player on the court” during his postgame comments.

Jokic finished with 20 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks but struggled with efficiency and turnovers. He shot 8-for-25 from the field, missed all 10 of his three-point attempts, and committed eight turnovers. According to ESPN Research, Jokic became the first player in NBA history to go 0-for-10 from three and record at least eight turnovers in a single game.

“Basically, I was the worst player on the court tonight,” Jokic told ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. “But we won the game, and that's what's most important.”

Despite his offensive struggles, Jokic still played a critical role in the win with his presence on the boards and his contributions on the defensive end. His ability to draw attention in the post opened up opportunities for teammates, and his rebounding helped limit Oklahoma City’s second-chance points.

Through three games in the series, Jokic is averaging 26.3 points, 15.3 rebounds, six assists, 1.7 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game. However, his efficiency has dipped compared to previous postseason runs. He is shooting 41.4% from the field and just 20% from three-point range on six attempts per game, while committing seven turnovers per contest.

The Game 3 win puts Denver in position to take control of the series when they host Game 4 on Sunday afternoon at Ball Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. A victory would give the Nuggets a commanding 3-1 lead before the series returns to Oklahoma City for Game 5.

Jokic’s candid postgame remarks highlight the expectations he sets for himself, regardless of the outcome. While he has struggled with consistency in this series, his all-around contributions remain a vital part of Denver’s playoff efforts.

The Nuggets, who won their first NBA title in 2023, are aiming to return to the Western Conference Finals as they continue their postseason push in 2025. With momentum on their side, they’ll look to build off their Game 3 triumph and strengthen their hold on the series.