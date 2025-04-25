Denver Nuggets point guard Russell Westbrook was initially ruled questionable to return to Game 3 against the Los Angeles Clippers due to left foot inflammation, according to the team. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported Westbrook was getting treatment in the locker room after seemingly suffering the injury in the second quarter. The veteran guard ultimately didn't come back in what turned out to be a 117-83 blowout loss.

Westbrook had a rough go of it in nine minutes of action before exiting, scoring just three points on 1-of-5 shooting. Denver was outscored by 16 points in Russ' time on the floor.

Unsurprisingly, it has been a roller-coaster ride for Russell Westbrook in this series. The guard made some huge plays in the Nuggets' Game 1 overtime victory, though he also had some wild mishaps that almost cost them. He had 14 points in the heartbreaking Game 2 loss.

Westbrook was at the center of the Michael Malone drama at the end of the regular season, with numerous reports suggesting Malone gave the veteran preferential treatment that upset teammates. Even so, David Adelman has shown trust in the veteran in this first-round series.

Nuggets in trouble vs. Clippers

Whether or not Russell Westbrook is healthy, Denver is now in worlds of trouble after getting smoked in Game 3. While the first two games were competitive, this one wasn't almost from the very start. The Nuggets gave up 35 points in the first quarter and trailed 65-47 at halftime. The second half was never competitive as LA cruised to victory.

The vibes haven't been great in Denver for quite some time. The Game 1 victory had things looking up, but now the Clippers appear to be the clear favorite to advance to the second round. The Nuggets are hoping Westbrook is okay and that he can provide the energy boost he so often does, but they might just not have enough against a red-hot Clippers squad.