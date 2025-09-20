The Denver Nuggets enter the 2025-26 NBA season following a Western Conference Semifinals exit at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder. They finished fourth in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record, dealing with a number of injuries and locker room issues throughout the season, including a mid-season firing of head coach Mike Malone. Now head coach David Adelman will look to build upon the succes from the back half of last season while maximizing Nikola Jokic's prime.

Nikola Jokic finished second in Most Valuable Player voting behind Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but his three trophies in the last five years will speak for themselves. Jokic is primed for another historic season and just when experts think he can't get any better, the “Joker” figures out a way to redefine the game of basketball. Key players like point guard Jamal Murray and forward Aaron Gordon return, as well as some new faces in the mix as well.

While the Nuggets have typically held a similar roster throughout these last few seasons, David Adelman will constantly be looking to improve his team's efficiency and identify which of his players are primed to take on starting roles. Let's take a closer look at potential starting roster spots in danger.

Nuggets' starting rotation

The projected Denver Nuggets depth chart is as follows:

PG: Jamal Murray – Jalen Pickett

SG: Christian Braun – Tim Hardaway Jr. / Julian Strawther

SF: Cameron Johnson – Bruce Brown

PF: Aaron Gordon – Peyton Watson

C: Nikola Jokic – Jonas Valanciunas

Key Notes: Hardly any discussion has to be made about Nikola Jokic or Jamal Murray retaining their starting positions. They've been the core around this championship roster in the past and the organization believes this combo can lead them to the promised land once again. Looking at some of the surrounding positions, however, there's certainly room for improvement and we could see things change by opening tip.

Cameron Johnson seems like a safe bet to start at the small forward position. It's likely that he'll flex to the four-spot while Brown takes over the three during small-ball lineups, but having Johnson's length on the floor along with Gordon and Jokic has a ton of advantages. Furthermore, he's always been a dangerous threat from three at 39.2%, so expect him to continue improving throughout this season.

Aaron Gordon should be named a starter when the 2025-26 season tips off, but we've seen his role fluctuate a number of times throughout the last few years. Either way, he's a massive spark plug inside with his athleticism and rebounding efforts, offering a consistent intensity in the paint whenever he's on the floor. While Peyton Watson has shown flashes of similar capabilities, he's still admittedly a few years out from his true potential.

Who starts at shooting guard for the Nuggets?

As of now, it's expected that Christian Braun will be the season's starter at shooting guard for the second-straight year. He was notably a massive factor during the Nuggets' success in 2023 when Denver won their championship, making several clutch plays on both ends of the floor to rally his team. He's carried that momentum ever since and his ultimate contribution to this team is his effort and hustle.

Still, Tim Hardaway Jr. will be entering his first season with the Denver Nuggets looking to prove himself as a starter. He carried a starting role with the Detroit Pistons, so he's certainly the more experienced veteran opposite of Braun. Braun has Hardaway beat in most statistical categories and knows this Denver scheme inside and out, but don't be surprised if Hardaway Jr. finds serious success under the consistent coaching of Adelman.

Third-year man Julian Strawther is also a name to watch in this offense thanks to his spot-up three-point shooting a year ago, posting an impressive 34.9% from beyond the arc. He's still not producing the same kind of output from the mid-range and around the rim like Braun and Hardaway, but Strawther is one of those players that can heat up in an instant while swinging the momentum of a game. He'll be another depth piece that Denver will want on their side in the playoffs.

All in all, I think this shooting guard position is the most volatile, but it's ultimately Christian Braun's job to lose. Tim Hardaway Jr. will take some time to get acclimated to his new team while Julian Strawther will continue building on a solid first two years. From a team perspective, there's no reason this Denver Nuggets squad shouldn't succeed if they can remain healthy.