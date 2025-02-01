The Denver Nuggets picked up a hard-fought, 137-134 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. A clutch 3-pointer from Nikola Jokic, who put his passing abilities on display earlier in the game, helped the Nuggets snap the skid they had been on.

Despite the Nuggets' win, they will be worried about the injury status of point guard Russell Westbrook who left the game early due to left hamstring tightness. Westbrook played 25 minutes, ending up with four points, seven assists and two steals while shooting 2-of-3 from the field.

“Russell Westbrook is experiencing left hamstring tightness and is questionable to return according to the Nuggets,” Cassidy Hubbarth of ESPN reported via Twitter/X.

Westbrook has appeared in 47 games for the Nuggets so far this season, starting 26 of them. He is averaging 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 47.6% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range.

The Nuggets return to action on Saturday night when they take on the Charlotte Hornets on the road. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Westbrook's status for the game has not been confirmed at the time, but the likelihood of him taking the floor against the Hornets likely is not high.

How Russell Westbrook helped Kevin Durant win 2014 MVP

Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant were teammates on the Oklahoma City Thunder when Durant was named MVP for the 2014 season. Durant credits Westbrook for helping him win the award.

“Russ had got injured, um, early in that season, I think, on the Christmas game, and they say it was two months out, so that whole time, my mindset was just like, all right, I gotta play a little bit more point guard, initiate the offense a little bit more, get the rebound and push a little bit more, you know what I'm saying? So I think that's what led to me just having those type of numbers,” Durant said via Basketball Network.

Westbrook and Durant's time together in Oklahoma City came to an end too soon in the minds of many. The duo likely could have accomplished a lot together during their time leading the Thunder.