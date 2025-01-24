Prior to the start of the 2024-25 season, veteran point guard Russell Westbrook was signed by the Denver Nuggets to help pad their bench and provide some additional veteran leadership. Things haven't entirely gone according to plan, but not in a bad way. Due to on-and-off injuries to Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon, Westbrook has found himself in the starting lineup for a decent portion of the season. When Westbrook has been in the starting lineup, the Nuggets have an 18-5 record.

Westbrook has found himself gelling in the Nuggets' offense, and at times has given us shades of his vintage self.

“I'm grateful for them allowing me to come here, and then second, getting here and allowing me to be who I've been my entire career,” said Westbrook.

Russell Westbrook and Nikola Jokic continue to show off their chemistry

On top of gelling in the Nuggets offense, Westbrook has formed quite the connection with Nikola Jokic. With each passing game, their connection grows stronger.

“To me, my job is easy. If I’m on the court and the best player is on the floor, find a way to get him the ball,” said Westbrook. “And that’s what I do, any opportunity I get.”

As Jokic continues his push for a fourth career MVP award, Westbrook is fully aware he is witnessing greatness and makes sure to cherish his time with him.

“I'm grateful to share the court with the best player in the world,” said Westbrook. “I don't take that opportunity for granted.”

On a recent TNT Postgame show, Jokic reciprocated the praises. Not only is he thankful for the connection they have formed, but he also went as far as to say that Westbrook might not have been given the right opportunities with some of his previous teams.

“I love the connection we have,” said Jokic. “I just need to look at him and he knows exactly what I'm thinking. I'm a little bit slower so he waits for me to get to my spot and he passes it at the right time. He's a great player. I think the teams he played for in the past misunderstood him and didn't give him the opportunity to be himself.”