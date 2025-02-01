The Denver Nuggets took on the Philadelphia 76ers on the road on Friday night. Nuggets center Nikola Jokic made one of the game's top plays, delivering an impressive pass to Jamal Murray.

Jokic has been good as usual for the Nuggets, whose 28-19 record places them No. 2 in the Western Conference. The 6-foot-11 center from Sombor, Serbia is averaging 29.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 56.7% from the field and 47.2% from 3-point range.

The 10-year NBA veteran has appeared in 42 of the Nuggets 48 games so far this season, starting all of them.

The Nuggets return to action on Saturday when they take on the Charlotte Hornets on the road. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Jokic will be looking to lead his team to another victory.

Paul Pierce does not believe Nikola Jokic will be MVP

Former Boston Celtic and NBA legend Paul Pierce took the opportunity to weigh in on the MVP race. Pierce as well as his co-host, former Boston Celtic and NBA legend Kevin Garnett, do not believe Nikola Jokic will win the award this season. They both believe the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder will take home the prize this season.

“Imma give it to Shai this year,” Boston Celtics' great Paul Pierce said on his podcast “All The Smoke”. “It's gonna be hard not to give him [Jokic] the MVP again huh?…I want the young fella, I wasn't ready to give it to him last year, but I'm ready to give it to him.”

Jokic has established himself as a perennial contender for the award and is expected to be in the running each and every season. Despite him being hard to beat out for the award, it is hard to deny what Gilgeous-Alexander has accomplished so far this season. His performance against the 76ers provides another reason why.