There was no better feel-good story in the NBA this season than the Detroit Pistons. After years of irrelevance, the Pistons shocked the league by tripling their win total from a season ago. In the process, they also ended a 16-year stretch of disappointment. Of course, the work is far from over. In fact, for President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon and head coach JB Bickerstaff, the most important offseason in recent franchise history is just beginning.

Recapping a Remarkable Turnaround

The Pistons closed the 2024-25 NBA regular season with a 44-38 record. That was a stunning leap from the previous year’s 14-68 debacle. That 30-win improvement ranks among the greatest one-year turnarounds in NBA history. Detroit earned the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference and returned to the postseason for the first time since 2019. Sadly, they ultimately fell in six hard-fought games to the New York Knicks in the first round.

The catalyst was clear: a healthy Cade Cunningham. The 2021 No. 1 overall pick played at an All-Star level. Surrounded by the right mix of veterans and young talent, Cunningham blossomed into a true franchise centerpiece. Meanwhile, Bickerstaff instilled a defensive identity that lifted the Pistons to top-10 rankings in several metrics.

Role players like Tobias Harris, Tim Hardaway Jr, Malik Beasley, and Dennis Schroder gave the team the shooting and poise it previously lacked. Detroit rose from dead-last in 3-point shooting to 17th. That was respectable enough to stretch defenses and create more room for Cunningham to operate.

Now, with momentum and cap flexibility on their side, the Pistons must continue building. Thy need to target players who can strengthen their bench and frontcourt depth. Two names stand out as ideal targets for Detroit this summer: Naz Reid and Ty Jerome.

The Ideal Frontcourt Addition

The Pistons’ rise in 2024-25 was built largely on defense and inside scoring. Jalen Duren emerged as a reliable rebounder and rim-runner. Meanwhile, Isaiah Stewart continued his gritty interior play. Looking ahead, however, Detroit could use a big who stretches the floor and adds versatility. Of course, Naz Reid fits the bill.

Reid, 25, averaged 14.2 points and 6.0 rebounds per game this season for the Timberwolves while shooting over 37.9 percent from deep. He’s the type of modern big man who can slot into multiple lineups. He also won’t clog the lane for Cunningham’s drives or Duren’s rolls.

If Detroit opts not to offer Duren a major extension just yet, Reid gives them leverage and flexibility. If they do extend Duren, Reid can still play alongside him or Stewart. Reid’s presence doesn’t create a logjam. It creates options. For a Pistons team looking to build a playoff mainstay, depth in the frontcourt is a strength, not a surplus.

Financially, Reid could command a deal in the $13–15 million range. That's right in line with Detroit’s projected $19 million in cap space if it lets some veterans walk. He may also be worth using the $14.1 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception should the team operate over the cap.

Underrated Backcourt Creator

Sure, Reid would bolster the Pistons’ size and shooting. That said, Ty Jerome is the perfect addition to stabilize Detroit’s bench offense. The 6'5 guard had a breakout year for Cleveland. He averaged 12.5 points and 3.4 assists per game on a blistering 64.3 percent True Shooting. At 27, Jerome is also entering his prime. He fits the Pistons’ need for a steady second-unit playmaker.

Note that the Pistons may opt not to re-sign seasoned veteran Dennis Schroder. If Schroder walks, Jerome becomes an even more attractive option. The latter is a younger, cheaper player who can mimic Schroder’s offensive responsibilities.

Even with Jaden Ivey expected to return from injury, the Pistons need a backup guard who can orchestrate the offense when the stars rest. Jerome has proven capable of running second units with poise.

Also, Cleveland may not have the room to retain him long-term. That opens the door for Detroit to swoop in with a multi-year offer that gives Jerome stability and the Pistons a bench boost.

Cap Space and Team-Building

Cade Cunningham’s likely All-NBA selection will bump his 2025-26 salary from $38.6 million to $46.4 million due to the Derrick Rose Rule. Even so, Detroit can enter the summer with $19 million in cap space. If they retain players like Schroder and Hardaway Jr, they could pivot to acting as an over-the-cap team. That would unlock the midlevel and biannual exceptions.

Detroit also holds a treasure trove of assets. By our count, they have around 22 draft picks over the next seven years. As such, Langdon and the front office are well-positioned to make aggressive yet responsible moves.

The key will be targeting players who don’t disrupt the Cunningham-centric system. Reid and Jerome are plug-and-play options who fill needs without demanding major usage or contracts. They should not compromise future flexibility.

Pistons Must Capitalize on This Window

Detroit’s rapid rise has changed the narrative. This is no longer a rebuilding team—it’s a budding contender. But that leap from playoff participant to playoff mainstay requires smart roster moves and strategic investments.

Naz Reid offers the versatility and stretch shooting to elevate Detroit’s frontcourt. Ty Jerome gives the Pistons stability and shot creation off the bench. Both are realistic targets, and both fit the trajectory of a team that is no longer building for the future—they’re building for now.

If the Pistons want to prove that this past season was just the beginning, signing Reid and Jerome would be early but powerful steps forward.