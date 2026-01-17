The Detroit Pistons released their latest injury report Saturday morning ahead of their matchup against the Indiana Pacers, listing star guard Cade Cunningham as probable with a right wrist contusion.

Detroit enters the contest at 29–10 and will host Indiana at 7:30 p.m. ET as part of a three-game homestand. Cunningham’s probable designation suggests he is expected to play, though his status will continue to be monitored leading up to tipoff.

The 24-year-old last appeared Thursday night in Detroit’s 108–105 win over the Phoenix Suns. Cunningham logged 38 minutes and finished with 10 points, 11 assists and four rebounds. He struggled with efficiency, shooting 3-for-16 from the field, missing all seven attempts from three-point range, and going 4-for-9 at the free-throw line, but still played a key role as the Pistons closed out the narrow victory.

Despite that performance, Cunningham has taken a notable step forward this season. The first-time All-Star last year is currently averaging 26.2 points, 9.8 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game across 34 appearances. He is shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from beyond the arc while averaging 35.7 minutes per contest, serving as the focal point of Detroit’s offense during its strong start.

Indiana enters Saturday’s game at 10–32 and has struggled to contain opposing backcourts throughout the season, placing added importance on Cunningham’s availability.

Following the matchup with the Pacers, Detroit will close its homestand Monday night against the Boston Celtics. That game is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET and will air on NBC Peacock as the Pistons continue to navigate a demanding stretch of their schedule.