The Detroit Pistons are looking to win their first home playoff game since 2008 on Thursday night against the New York Knicks. The Pistons were close in games three and four, but the Knicks won both games by a combined three points. Detroit has managed to win two games on the road in this series, however, and after a big victory in Game 5, the series is coming back to Little Caesars Arena as the Pistons hope to force a Game 7.

We are just hours away from Game 6 in Detroit, and the injury report for both teams is pretty light. The Knicks are 100% healthy as they look to advance to the next round of the NBA playoffs, and the Pistons have two people on the report:

Pistons PG Jaden Ivey – Out

Jaden Ivey has been out for a long time, and the Pistons have known that he wasn't going to be able to play on Thursday night. Ivey has only been able to play in 30 games this season as he suffered a fibula fracture. He is doing a lot better, however, and if the Pistons can find a way to advance to the next round, there is a chance that we see Ivey make a return.

It would be huge for the Pistons to have Ivey in this series, but it's not going to happen. He is averaging over 17 points per game this year, and he is shooting over 40% from three. He has been missed.

Pistons C Isaiah Stewart – Questionable

This is the one that fans are paying close attention to. The Pistons knew they would be without Jaden Ivey, but there is a chance that Isaiah Stewart plays in Game 6, and that would be huge for Detroit. Stewart went down with an injury in Game 1 as he is dealing with right knee inflammation, and he hasn't played since. As soon as Stewart went out in Game 1, the Knicks were able to take over. The Pistons could really use Stewart's size and defense on Karl-Anthony Towns.

The first round of the NBA playoffs has been very entertaining, and this Pistons-Knicks series has certainly been one of the best. These two teams are physical, and the games have all been chippy and heated. Every game has been a close one as well. They have all come down to the wire, and the team that has played the best in the final few minutes has won each game.

Game 6 should be another good one, and the Pistons need it to keep their season alive. The two teams will get underway at 7:30 ET from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, and the game will be airing on TNT, truTV and Max. The Pistons are currently favored by 1.5 points.