The Detroit Pistons chose G League Ignite prospect Ron Holland with their No. 5 selection in the 2024 NBA Draft. The Pistons were one of many teams rumored to trade out of their original pick potentially. Instead, they landed on the 18-year-old swingman as the next building block to restore this franchise.

Holland is the first draft pick for Trajan Langdon as the Pistons' President of Basketball Operations. Langdon has emphasized the hopes of a top-five selection having “super high” potential and being a franchise-changer. Staying at five to opt for Holland makes sense considering that mantara.

Holland was a standout performer throughout 2023-24 for the G League Ignite. He led the team in scoring (19.5 points per game), steals (2.3 per game), and was second in rebounding (6.7 rebounds per game). Holland's season concluded with him averaging 24.6 points per game over his final eight games.

After being drafted, Holland stated he had no contact with the Pistons before the draft. He did not have a workout and did not speak to Langdon prior to the selection. While drafting a player without much contact ahead of time may seem bizarre, the allure of his game makes sense for the Pistons.

Ron Holland strengths

There are a lot of things to like about Ron Holland as he looks to help the Pistons get out of this seemingly perpetual rebuild.

Transition scoring

Holland's offensive game excels with the use of his athleticism. He plays strong off the wing at 6-foot-8 and just over 200 pounds. The youngster routinely likes to push the ball in transition off a defensive rebound while trying to finish above the rim. When he puts his head down and explodes to the lane, he is a tough cover for his opponents.

Detroit averaged 14.3 fast-break points as a team last season. There is plenty of youthful athleticism and speed on the roster already. Adding Holland as a scoring threat in space could help solidify an offensive identity for how they want to score.

Defensive versatility

Holland's defensive upside can help generate more transition opportunities for the Pistons. He plays with a near 7-foot wingspan while keeping his hands active on the ball and in passing lanes. He occasionally defended multiple positions on the perimeter and in the paint with the Ignite.

The Pistons cannot afford to repeat the defensive issues they had last season. Their key defenders such as Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren often found themselves in foul trouble. Holland should add a boost to the team's defensive strategies as he grows and picks up more experience.

Ron Holland's areas of improvement

While Ron Holland is a tantalizing talent, there are some clear areas of improvement he needs to make in order to hit his high ceiling.

Shooting consistency

While Holland shows plenty of promise in his game, shooting consistency will be one of his biggest needed improvements. He shot 45.5% from the field this past season but had a tough time from three, shooting 23.7% from the long line. There is also room for growth in creating pull-up opportunities from mid-range as well.

Langdon has put a lot of emphasis on adding shooting since being hired by the Pistons. Detroit finished 25th throughout the league in three-point shooting at 34.8% as a team. Langdon continues to speak highly of the addition of assistant coach Fred Vinson to the staff. His greatest impact will be shown through the shooting development of young players like Holland, Ivey, and Thompson.

Offensive decision-making

Holland averaged about three turnovers a game as the focal point player for the Ignite. The lack of a reliable jumper forces him to attack the rim often, which can create a high risk of turnovers. Holland will have to clean up that aspect as his offensive game matures as a pro.

Holland will have the benefit of playing next to a floor general at point guard in Cade Cunningham. The 2021 No. 1 overall pick averaged a career-high 7.5 assists per game last season. Considering the extra attention he draws from defenders, Cunningham can make life easier for Holland in knocking down open looks for the Pistons.

Final Pistons draft grade for Ron Holland

Detroit took a big swing in adding a high-potential talent like Holland. While he doesn't address their immediate need of shooting, the team shouldn't be expecting him to be a game-changer right away and must be patient. Holland's development could be a long-term move and may have a successful return as his game matures in Detroit.

Grade: B