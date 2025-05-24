Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham added another noteworthy accomplishment to his resume. Cunningham was named to the All-NBA Third team after his breakout All-Star 2024-25 season. The achievement will do wonders for the franchise point guard financially, as his contract salary will increase from $224 million to $269 million.

The selection was validated by an impressive fourth season by the 23-year-old Cunningham. He averaged career-high regular season numbers with 26.1 points, 9.1 assists, and 6.1 rebounds per game. That elite-level production helped lift the Pistons to their first playoff appearance since 2019.

Cunningham joined Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton, Los Angeles Clippers' James Harden, New York's Karl-Anthony Towns, and Oklahoma City's Jalen Williams as the selected All-NBA Third team. The first team features Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Boston's Jayson Tatum, Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell, and Denver's Nikola Jokic. The second team consists of Minnesota's Anthony Edwards, New York's Jalen Brunson, Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, Golden State's Stephen Curry, and Cleveland's Evan Mobley.

Cunningham signed his rookie contract extension this past offseason. The agreed deal was for five years, worth $224 million. The All-NBA bonus of $45 million will be added to that contract.

The franchise point guard joins historic company with the Pistons after earning his All-NBA stamp. Forward Blake Griffin was the last Pistons player to obtain that feat for Detroit back in 2018-19.

Financial impact for the Pistons

The All-NBA bonus will have an effect on Detroit's cap space moving forward. The Pistons were entering the NBA offseason with about $27 million in cap space prior to the award selection. Now, the Pistons will have roughly $19 million to spend on improving their roster.

NBA free agency begins July 6, and the Pistons have a lot of decisions to make with that cap. Detroit has a number of veterans entering unrestricted free agency in Malik Beasley, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dennis Schroder, and Paul Reed. The front office will have some major decisions to make on which free agents they want to keep.

Another priority the front office needs to weigh are the contracts of Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey. Both players are now eligible for rookie contract extensions this offseason.

Prior to suffering a gruesome season-ending leg injury in January, Ivey was putting together the best season of his professional career. The Pistons' starting guard was averaging 17.6 points on 46% shooting from the field and 41% from 3-point range when active. Ivey only played 30 regular season games, but still flashed glaring potential as a core piece of Detroit's future.

Duren had a sharp improvement with an impressive second half of the season for the Pistons. The 21-year-old center averaged 11.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, and took a significant leap defensively as one of Detroit's primary rim protectors.

Pistons' President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon briefly hinted how the front office could be active in the trade market as well. As a young team with developing pieces, the Pistons have the option of remaining patient with some roster decisions. With the landscape of the Eastern Conference changing, the Pistons can be one of the most intriguing teams to watch with their resources this offseason.