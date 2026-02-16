Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards added another feather to his cap after being named All-Star Game MVP for the first time. He carried Team Stars to the title in the mini-tournament at Intuit Dome on Sunday.

Edwards displayed his all-around talent, tallying 32 points, nine rebounds, and three assists in three games. Team Stars dominated Team Stripes in the final, 47-21, avenging their loss in the round robin.

Team World, meanwhile, lost their two assignments despite the strong showing of San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama. For Edwards, Team World would have been more competitive had Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic played more.

“No shade towards Luka and Jokic, but they are two of the best players in the league, and they are not trying to play in the All-Star Game,” said the 24-year-old guard.

https://t.co/y3LMLTBwir pic.twitter.com/TJ6c4dh3qS — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) February 16, 2026

Doncic and Jokic did not suit up in Team World's do-or-die game against Team Stripes. In their opening game versus Team Stars, Doncic had two points and two assists, while Jokic went scoreless and had two rebounds.

Doncic has missed the Lakers' last four games due to a hamstring injury, while Jokic recently returned from a long layoff due to a knee injury.

The lack of competitiveness has been the main problem in the All-Star Game, as most players do not treat it seriously. The NBA has tweaked the format several times, including this year, to increase the level of competition, but nothing has worked.

It does not help that Lakers forward LeBron James made a dismissive comment about this year's staging of the midseason classic.

If more players cared like Edwards, the All-Star Game would be much more watchable.