The Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks tipped off another four-game slate in the 2025 NBA Playoffs on Sunday, but both teams played the first half of Game 4 like they were out partying hard the night before. The Pistons trailed by as many as 16 points in an ugly first half in Detroit, though they were able to salvage things somewhat with a surge to close the half. The Knicks took a 50-43 lead into the break.

As things played out at Little Caesars Arena, one Pistons fan was caught on camera making the perfect face for this basketball game that hasn't exactly been aesthetically pleasing.

This Pistons fan's face 😂 pic.twitter.com/fFhX3QEmQX — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) April 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

That's the face of a man disgusted by seeing his team score 26 points through a quarter and a half of play. Things got worse for Detroit before it got better, as New York went up 48-32 with around two minutes left in the opening half. The Pistons closed the half on an 11-2 run, though, making things much more interesting for the second half.

Tobias Harris gets the tough bucket AND the foul! The Pistons end the 1st half on an 11-2 run over the Knicks and the Detroit crowd is HYPED 🗣️pic.twitter.com/YuiBxDuuox — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Both teams had a real rough go of it shooting the ball in the first half. Detroit shot just 37.2% from the field and 2-of-16 from 3-point range while turning the ball over 12 times. New York shot 34.7% overall and 6-of-21 from long distance. Not pretty!

Tobias Harris was the game's leading scorer at halftime with 14 points, but he was the only Pistons player in double figures. Three Knicks were in double figures at halftime, with Karl-Anthony Towns leading the way with 13 and Jalen Brunson chipping in 12.

The second half will likely continue to be a grind as Detroit fights for its season. Going down 3-1 heading back to Madison Square Garden would all but end the season for the upstart Pistons, who battled hard in Game 3 only to fall just short. Buckle up for another potentially drama-filled second half in Detroit.