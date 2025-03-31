Emotions reached an intense high during the Detroit Pistons' 123-104 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The matchup escalated in the second quarter as seven ejections were called after a scuffle broke out between both teams.

Timberwolves Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo took exception to a reach-in foul by Pistons' rookie Ron Holland, which turned into a crazy melee of shoving and pushing.

Detroit was forced to play the rest of the contest without Holland, Isaiah Stewart, Marcus Sasser, and head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. Bickerstaff got into a verbal altercation with Minnesota assistant coach Pablo Prigoni during the fight. Prigoni, Reid, and DiVincenzo were tossed by the officials for their part in the episode. Bickerstaff opened up about his viewpoint of the situation when asked by the media after the game.

“Obviously, we're frustrated the game didn't go the way we hoped it would have gone. When you play the way that we play, you earn a reputation. You're going to be tested, and guys think that's what they have to do,” Bickerstaff stated, via FanDuel Sports Network.

“You regret where it took place. That's not something you ever want to see happen. I thought our guys stood their ground and defended each other, and had each other's back. Those are nonnegotiables in our locker room.”

Bickerstaff got involved with the tussle when he crossed the half-court line to address Prigoni at Minnesota's bench. He briefly elaborated on what led to their altercation during the postgame media session.

“There were things said by their assistant coach, and I'm in the same boat as my guys are in. We're going to defend each other. I'm not going to let people say belligerent things about my guys, it's that simple,” Bickerstaff explained, via Hunter Patterson of the Athletic.

“He said what he said, he knows what he said. I didn't think it crossed the line to escalation of anything, but in that moment I understand the ref's position. You can't just say anything to people or about people and expect it to be ok.”

The scuffle created a viral moment that will certainly catch the attention of the league front office. Further disciplinary action like suspensions could be announced by the NBA soon this week in response.

Pistons injuries remain a mystery

The Pistons approached Sunday's game against the Timberwolves already shorthanded due to injuries. Point guard Cade Cunningham missed his fourth straight game nursing a left calf contusion. This was the first loss the Pistons suffered in the absence of their franchise player.

His status was upgraded to doubtful before tipoff on the injury report. The Pistons have not yet provided a timetable for his return as the end of the regular season looms.

Forward Tobias Harris seemed likely to return against Minnesota as he was reported as probable before the game started. The veteran wing was a late scratch just before tipoff to continue resting his Achilles tendinopathy.

The ejections created a bigger depth problem for the Pistons. Detroit led by as many as 16 points in the first half prior to the brawl. They managed to keep the score at a manageable range until Minnesota poured on in the fourth quarter.

All five Pistons' starters finished the night scoring in double figures. Shooting guard Malik Beasley led all scorers with 27 points while filling in as a starter. Guard Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 20 points in 30 minutes. Forward Ausar Thompson battled through foul trouble and scored 14 points. Jalen Duren (13 points, 11 rebounds) and Dennis Schroder (11 points, 11 assists) were impactful for the Pistons recording double doubles.